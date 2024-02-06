Orange Cote D’Ivoire to Deploy Enea’s Analytics, Policy Control Solution

Reported by Srikapardhi

This move aims to enhance Orange's ability to manage service assurance and user experience amidst the escalating volumes of data traffic, as the company continues to develop its network and data services.

Highlights

  • Orange Cote D'Ivoire collaborates with Enea to deploy advanced traffic analysis and policy control software.
  • Focus on enhancing service quality and managing increasing volumes of data traffic.
  • Transition to cloud-native architecture prepares Orange for future expansions and offers a more agile and secure service delivery approach.

Orange Cote D'Ivoire, an Ivorian service provider with over 15 million voice and broadband customers, announced on Tuesday its plans to deploy the latest traffic analysis and policy control software from Enea. This move aims to enhance Orange's ability to manage service assurance and user experience amidst the escalating volumes of data traffic, as the company continues to develop its network and data services.

Also Read: MainOne Launches AB1.2 Data Center in Cote d’Ivoire




Commitment to Service Excellence

Rolly Ehouman, CTO at Orange Cote D'Ivoire, said, "The main focus for us is to run the best network and continue enhancing the quality of service for our users. To succeed, we need data from powerful analytics tools. Enea is a proven supplier with whom we are happy to build a long-term relationship for advanced and innovative software that matches our needs."

According to Roland Steiner, Senior Vice President of Network Performance and Applications at Enea, The flexibility of Enea's policy, classification, and analytics solution will enable Orange Cote D'Ivorie to continue delivering great quality of service in the face of an exponentially increasing demand for internet access. Steiner added, "Using a cloud-native, scalable solution will help gain valuable insights for planning and performance management, cost effectively."

Transition to Cloud-Native Architecture

Orange Cote D'Ivoire, serving over 15 million customers across landline, mobile, and internet segments, aims to prepare for future expansions by transitioning to a cloud-native architecture. This move is expected to provide a more agile and secure approach to service delivery.

Also Read: Cote d’Ivoire to Implement Telecom Infrastructure Sharing for 5G Networks

Benefits of Enea's Solutions

Orange highlighted that Enea's Dual-Mode Policy Manager offers consistency and cost benefits through a single, common subscriber profile. The solution can scale to handle real-time policy decisions for fixed access, including fiber to home. Additionally, the solution's virtualised deep packet inspection engine enables operators to enhance service assurance and secure data access, as per the official release.

