MainOne Launches AB1.2 Data Center in Cote d’Ivoire



Equinix company MainOne has announced the launch of an open-access, carrier-neutral Uptime Tier 3-Standards Data Center called AB1.2 in VITIB (Village des Technologies de l'Information et de la Biotechnologie) in Grand Bassam, Cote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) this week. This expansion aims to further boost digital transformation and support the increasing demand for data processing, storage, and connectivity in Cote d'Ivoire and Francophone West Africa.

Existing Facility in Abidjan

According to MainOne, the existing data center in Abidjan is a purpose-built data center focused on addressing the needs of Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Telecom Operators, Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Global Content providers, and Enterprises in Cote D'Ivoire seeking world-class infrastructure at competitive costs for locally resident data.

MainOne said, "With this launch of new data center in Cote d'Ivoire, we are entering an exciting phase of transformation for businesses as it delivers a great opportunity to welcome more customers into our rich digital ecosystem, interconnected to the major digital players in the region and delivering 100 percent uptime connectivity to internet."

Provide Global Access

This expansion is expected to provide customers with enterprise-grade digital solutions and access to global services and internet exchanges, including the Amsterdam Internet Exchange (AMS-IX) hosted at the data center.

This new infrastructure is anticipated to deliver advanced security systems, global certifications, local expert support, and an ecosystem to guarantee peak performance.

Customers will also gain access to Equinix's infrastructure of over 240 data centers in 32 countries at the new data center via the Equinix platform, said the company in a press release.