Nokia Brings First of its Kind 6G Lab to India

Nokia has announced the opening of a 6G Lab at its Global Research and Development (R&D) center in Bangalore, India. The lab will push innovation and research towards newer technologies that 6G will power. Ashwini Vaishnaw, IT minister of India virtually inaugurated the 6G Lab from the company. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier this year announced the 'Bharat 6G Vision' that is aimed at making India a key player in the development, standardisation, and implementation of 6G tech. Nokia's new 6G Lab supports the vision of 'Bharat 6G Vision'.









Stakeholders in the industry will be able to collaborate through this platform for testing newer or next-gen technologies. Further, the lab will help businesses in exploring the potential of commercialisation of new technologies and innovative solutions.

Nokia's 6G Lab will Enable Research for 'Network as a Sensor'

Nokia's new 6G Lab in Bengaluru has a setup to enable research for 'Network as a Sensor' technology that will empower the networks to sense objects, people and movement without any need for any physical sensor onboard. In a release, Nokia said that 'Network as a Sensor' technology has been identified as one of the key technologies in the 6G era for bringing the virtual and physical worlds closer. The technology will allow people to interact with objects at far-off distances, see around corners and more.

6G networks with 'Network as a Sensor' technology would be able to do two things simultaneously - provide communications services and enable sensing.

Vaishnaw said, "The inauguration of the Nokia 6G research lab in Bengaluru today is another step towards PM Narendra Modi’s vision of making India an innovation hub. Interesting use cases coming out of this lab will be related to transportation safety, health care and education which will be another big contribution in the entire Digital India suite."