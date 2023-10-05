Must-Watch Korean Dramas Streaming on OTT in October



Korean drama enthusiasts, mark your calendars because October is set to deliver a delightful array of captivating series that promise to keep you hooked from start to finish. Following the September launches of "A Time Called You" and "Song of the Bandits," K-drama fans have a lot to look forward to. Let's dive into the thrilling lineup of must-watch Korean dramas for the October month on OTT.

Also Read: Prime Video Sees India as Key Growth Driver: APOS Bali 2023









Here is the roster of K-dramas for October, spanning a variety of genres and plots:

Strong Girl Nam-soon - October 7

A spin-off of the popular 2017 drama "Strong Woman Do Bong-soon," "Strong Girl Nam-soon" introduces us to Gang Nam-soon (Lee Yo-mi). Raised apart from her family and lacking their incredible power, she finally reunites with her mother and grandmother as an adult. Together, they embark on a mission to bust a narcotics group. You can watch it on Netflix.

A Good Day to Be a Dog - October 11

In this funny K-drama, Park Gyu-young plays a lone high school teacher entangled in an extraordinary family curse. Whenever she kisses someone, she turns into a dog at midnight. When she accidentally kisses her coworker, played by Cha Eun-woo of the K-pop group ASTRO, chaos in the realm of love ensues. It will air on Rakuten Viki.

My Dearest Part 2 - October 13

"My Dearest" returns for part two on October 13, following the completion of season one on September 2. In this epic romance set in the 17th century, Namkoong Min and Ahn Eun-jin take center stage as star-crossed lovers. The plot continues with the Korean Peninsula's invasion of the Joseon kingdom. The premiere will air on Rakuten Viki.

Doona! - October 20

Bae Suzy plays an idol group star who shocks the world by announcing her retirement, leading her to seek refuge in a shared house near a university in "Doona!" Yang Se-jong, who will portray a college student becoming Bae's housemate, gets cast opposite Bae. An undeniable attraction develops between them as their paths cross. You can watch this K-drama on Netflix.

Also Read: Latest OTT Releases to Look Forward to in October

Moon in the Day - October 25

Kim Young-dae assumes the role of the prominent actor Han Joon-oh, who defends Kang Young-hwa (Pyo Ye-jin) after a mistake on set and then becomes his bodyguard. When Joon-oh awakens with the ghost of a vengeful Joseon kingdom lord inhabiting his body, the plot takes an unusual turn. This series will premiere on Rakuten Viki on October 25th.

Whether you're a fan of romance, comedy, supernatural elements, or historical drama, this lineup promises something for everyone. Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of Korean television as these exciting series make their debut.