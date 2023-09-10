India and USA Shake Hands for 6G Development

India already took its first step towards the development of 6G with the formation of the Bharat 6G Alliance a few months back. The organisation aims to do research studies on 6G, conduct tests, develop new technologies, and certify and manufacture stuff that's important for the growth of 6G. Now, as per a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Bharat 6G Alliance and Next G Alliance of the USA (United States of America) have signed a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) to work together to develop 6G technology. It is a first step from both countries to deepen the public-private partnerships and build stronger relationships between the vendors and the telecom operators.









Read More - India Aims for 10% Share in Global 6G Patents by 2030

As per the statement given by the PM's office, a leading Open RAN (Radio Access Network) manufacturer will also conduct a 5G O-RAN pilot with a leading Indian telecom operator before deploying the tech commercially. This will enable the vendor and the Indian telecom operator to understand the technology better and further position them to serve their customers in a more meaningful manner.

Read More - India Launches Bharat 6G Alliance to Lead Next-Generation Technology Development

While studies and research towards 6G are ongoing, both countries collaborating to work on developing new tech would only be a boost to the ecosystem and enable the economies to thrive. India is growing at a fast pace when it comes to indigenous technology. Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio has already developed 5G solutions that can be exported to countries such as the US and other developing nations that rely too much on European vendors who charge high money for their equipment and solutions.

Further, BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) is also on the path to bring indigenous 4G networks to customers throughout India and its solution has also been in the eyes of other nations that are looking to launch cost-effective 4G networks.