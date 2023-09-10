EE Brings 4G and 5G to Oxford Circus and Tottenham Court Road Stations



EE has introduced 4G and 5G services at Oxford Circus and Tottenham Court Road stations on the London Underground, marking them as the first stations in London's West End to enjoy mobile coverage.

In a statement released last Friday, the UK telco stated that these new services will enable passengers to stay connected with friends and family, manage bookings, and access tickets as they travel to the area. Furthermore, they will have the capability to stream videos and utilise other data-intensive applications while on the move underground.









EE Expands Mobile Coverage in London's West End

According to the statement, Central Line commuters at these stations can now enjoy the benefits of EE's mobile network, including coverage within ticket halls, on the Central Line platforms, and even within the tunnel connecting the two stations.

The two stations, Oxford Circus and Tottenham Court Road, mark the first in London's iconic West End to receive underground mobile coverage. This development follows the recent introduction of 4G and 5G coverage at several stations on the Central and Northern Lines, as reported by TelecomTalk.

London's West End

The West End, known for its shopping, theatre, and dining options, is a popular destination for residents, workers, and tourists alike in London. According to EE, the introduction of 4G and 5G connectivity at these underground stations will greatly enhance the experience, enabling people to stay connected, manage bookings, and access tickets seamlessly.

BT Group's Commitment to UK Connectivity

BT Group stated, "We were one of the first operators to enable high-speed 4G access on the Tube, and we're delighted to remain at the forefront of this roll-out by connecting two of its busiest stations in the heart of the city. This continued investment in the Capital demonstrates our commitment to delivering 5G connectivity anywhere in the UK by 2028."

Partnership with Boldyn Networks and Nokia

EE said the service is provided in partnership with Boldyn Networks, whose multi-carrier network connects the London Underground's stations and tunnels both with each other and with the outside world.

EE's mobile network connects to this infrastructure via base stations from Nokia's AirScale radio access portfolio, ensuring continuous mobile coverage for customers. Nokia is responsible for supplying and installing the equipment, as well as activating and validating the infrastructure for EE's mobile services.

EE's Ongoing Rollout Plans

EE stated that it has plans to roll out seamless 4G and 5G coverage at more London Underground stations in the coming weeks. Stations such as Euston, Goodge Street, Chancery Lane, and Bank are expected to become operational for the Northern and Central lines.

EE customers to have access to network at 18 stations

With this expansion, EE customers will have access to its network at a total of 18 London Underground stations, across three different Tube lines. Furthermore, EE announced that customers using the Victoria and Bakerloo lines at Oxford Circus can expect to have 4G and 5G coverage available shortly.