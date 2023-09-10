Breaking: Airtel 299 Plan Now Offers 2GB Data Per Day



Bharti Airtel's Rs 299 Plan has just received an upgrade. If your existing Airtel prepaid validity is about to expire, or you are planning to recharge, we have good news for you. Just yesterday, TelecomTalk covered all the 1.5GB data per day recharge plans offered by Bharti Airtel. The Airtel Rs 299 plan used to offer 1.5GB of data per day until now; however, Airtel has enhanced the data benefits offered with the plan according to the Airtel online website. Check out the latest benefits of Airtel's 299 Truly Unlimited Plan before making your recharge decision.

Airtel Rs 299 Plan Benefits

Airtel's 299 prepaid recharge plan now offers an extra 14GB of data. The Airtel 299 Plan now provides 2GB of data per day. After reaching the daily data quota, users can avail data with data speeds up to 64 Kbps. Airtel 299 plan also includes unlimited voice calls (local, STD, roaming) and 100 SMS per day, with a validity of 28 days. Previously, the Airtel Rs 299 plan offered 1.5GB of data per day, but now the data benefits have been revised to 2GB per day, totalling an extra data benefit of 14GB.

Airtel Thanks Rewards

As part of the Airtel Thanks Benefits, the Airtel 299 Truly Unlimited plan also offers unlimited 5G data, Apollo 24|7 Circle Membership for 3 months at no cost, Wynk Music for free, and Free Hellotunes. Unlimited 5G data is available in 5G network areas only, and it is in addition to the plan's data limit. If you are unfamiliar with the benefits of Apollo 24|7 Circle membership, you can read our earlier story linked above.

Conclusion

Overall, the Airtel 299 Truly Unlimited Plan now offers a total of 56GB of data, with 2GB of data per day throughout the validity period. However, depending on your data usage, if you need a larger data allowance, Airtel also offers the Rs 296 Truly Unlimited plan with a validity of 30 days and 25GB of bulk data, which can be used at any time of your choice and has no daily usage limitations. You can find more details about the Airtel 296 Plan in the linked story.

With the addition of an extra 500MB of data per day to the bestselling Airtel 299 Prepaid plan, Airtel has upgraded the plan's benefits to align with the competitive market offerings.