Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Offer for Its 5G Customers

Bharti Airtel, India's leading telecommunications service provider, just announced the launch of the Unlimited 5G Data offer to encourage Airtel users to experience the power of the Airtel 5G Plus Network. So far, Airtel users can experience Airtel 5G Plus on existing Data plans without any charges. But now, Airtel has changed the game of experiencing 5G on its Network with the Airtel Unlimited 5G Data offer.

Airtel Unlimited Data Offer for 5G Customers

Bharti Airtel customers can now experience ultra-fast, reliable and secure 5G Plus services without worrying about Data limits or exhaustion as the telco has now removed capping on Data usage across all existing plans and made plans Unlimited.

Airtel 5G Unlimited Data for Postpaid Users

All Airtel postpaid users can now experience Unlimited 5G Data on their existing postpaid plans.

Airtel 5G Unlimited Data for Prepaid Users

As of date, Airtel customers enjoyed 5G Speeds on all Airtel existing data plans. Now those prepaid customers with a data plan of Rs 239 and above will be able to enjoy the Unlimited 5G Data offer without worrying about the data limits or daily data quota.

For customers to enjoy the Airtel Unlimited 5G Data offer, the only prerequisite is a 5G compatible device and the user being in a 5G Network area.

How to Avail the Unlimited 5G Data Offer

Airtel customers can simply use Airtel Thanks App and claim the Unlimited 5G Data offer. Airtel 5G Plus service is available to customers in over 270 cities in the country, and Airtel says it is rapidly expanding the services, including the remotest towns and villages. Airtel is working towards offering nationwide 5G coverage to cover every town and key rural areas by the end of March 2024.