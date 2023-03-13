Bharti Airtel Hikes Entry-Level Prepaid Tariff in Remaining 3 Circles

Bharti Airtel, India's leading telecom operator, has hiked the entry-level tariffs in the remaining three circles, Gujarat, Kolkata and Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh, taking the total number of circles where Rs 155 is the entry-level prepaid plan to 22. This move now completes the tariff correction that started in 2022 in all the circles. Bharti Airtel, in November 2022, selectively implemented its first tariff hike in Haryana and Odisha circles, where the telco withdrew its entry-level minimum recharge pack of Rs 99.

Bharti Airtel Tariff Hike

After the initial tariff hike in 2 circles and immediately followed in 15 circles, Bharti Airtel in February removed the Rs 99 prepaid plan in Maharashtra and Kerala, making the Rs 155 Plan the only entry-level recharge option, a move that took the total count of circles where the tariff hike is implemented to 19. Earlier Customers used to have Rs 99 prepaid recharge plan option with 28 days validity.

Bharti Airtel Rs 155 Prepaid Plan

Airtel's Rs 155 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited voice benefits to users, 1 GB of Data, and 300 SMS with a validity of 24 days. In addition, users also get to enjoy other benefits, such as Wynk Music and Free Hellotunes. Post consumption of 300 SMS, customers will be charged Re 1 for Local SMS and Rs 1.50 for STD SMS. Data tariff post-completion of high-speed data would be charged at 50p per MB.

Airtel 5G Plus

With the most recent and largest 5G Roll-out in 125 cities, Airtel 5G Plus service is now available to customers in over 265 cities in the country. Airtel is now offering its 5G services in every major city, from the upper northern city of Jammu to the southern tip of Kanyakumari.

As a TelecomTalk Reader, You can check out the exact Airtel 5G Plus launch details, circles, spectrum holdings and locations of 5G availability in India on the page here.

Bharti Airtel Gets a BUY Call From CLSA and Jefferies

For Q3FY23, Bharti Airtel reported an ARPU of Rs 193, the highest in the Industry. Considering Bharti Airtel's subscriber mix, Market share gains of 4G subscribers, Tariff Hikes, Capex, and 5G Roll-outs, CLSA and Jefferies have a BUY call for Bharti Airtel.