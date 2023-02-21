Bharti Airtel Hikes Entry-Level Tariffs in Two More Circles

Bharti Airtel, India's leading telecom operator, has hiked the entry-level tariffs in two more circles, taking the total number of circles where the entry-level tariff is hiked to 19. Bharti Airtel initially tested the tariff hikes in Haryana and Odisha circles and implemented the Tariff Hikes in 15 other circles. Check out the circles where Airtel implemented the entry-level Tariff Hike in the story ahead.

Bharti Airtel Entry-Level Tariff Hikes

Bharti Airtel customers in Maharashtra and Kerala now have only a Rs 155 Prepaid Plan as an entry-level recharge option. Earlier Customers used to have Rs 99 prepaid recharge plan with validity.

Bharti Airtel Rs 155 Prepaid Plan

Airtel's Rs 155 entry-level prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited voice benefits to users. Airtel Plan Rs 155 offers customers Unlimited Local, STD and Roaming minutes, 1 GB of Data, and 300 SMS with a validity of 24 days. In addition, users also get to enjoy other benefits, such as Wynk Music and Free Hellotunes. Post consumption of 300 SMS, customers will be charged Re 1 for Local SMS and Rs 1.50 for STD SMS. Data tariff post-completion of high-speed data would be charged at 50p per MB.

With the tariff hike in these two circles, Bharti Airtel takes the entry-level tariff hike to 19 circles ( 2 Circles + 15 Circles + 2 Circles) out of 22 circles. The three circles that are yet to see the tariff revision from Airtel are Kolkata, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

However, these tariff hikes are just baseline corrections to help the digital infrastructure and 5G rollouts required for the country to achieve the set digital goals. Bharti Airtel just announced the launch of Airtel 5G Plus services in Haridwar.