Airtel 5G Plus Services Now Live In Haridwar

Bharti Airtel just announced the launch of Airtel 5G Plus services in Haridwar. Bharti Airtel customers in Haridwar can now experience Airtel 5G Plus services on 5G compatible devices. Airtel's 5G Plus services are already live in Dehradun, taking the total number of Airtel 5G Plus cities in Uttarakhand to two. Let's check out the areas Airtel 5G Plus covers in Haridwar.

Airtel 5G Plus in Uttarakhand

Airtel 5G Plus in Haridwar

Haridwar is situated on the banks of the holy river Ganges at the foothills of the Himalayas. Haridwar is known for its religious significance and is considered to be one of the seven holiest places in Hinduism.

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following areas of Haridwar: Har Ki Pauri, Jagjeetpur, Shivalik Nagar, Jwalapur, Bahadrabad, Ranipur, Khanna Nagar and Brampuri.

Haridwar is a beautiful city with a rich cultural and religious heritage. It offers a unique blend of spirituality, nature, and delicious food, making it a popular destination for tourists from all over the world.

Airtel 5G Plus in Dehradun

Airtel's 5G Plus services are already live in Dehradun across many places.

Dehradun is situated in the Doon Valley, at the foothills of the Himalayas, and is known for its scenic beauty and pleasant climate. The city is a popular destination for tourists and travellers.

Bharti Airtel says the roll-out of Airtel 5G Plus services will be implemented gradually as the company builds its network and progresses towards completion. Airtel customers in these two cities of Uttarakhand can experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds.

Airtel Advantage

With this launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Haridwar, the count of Airtel 5G Plus cities goes to 134. All existing data plans will work on 5G until roll-out is complete. No SIM change is needed as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

Airtel has recently launched Airtel 5G Plus services in five new cities in Rajasthan, taking the total count of Airtel 5G Plus cities in Bihar to 8.