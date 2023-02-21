Airtel 5G Plus Launched in 5 New Cities of Rajasthan: Check Details

Bharti Airtel just announced the launch of Airtel 5G Plus services in five new cities in Rajasthan. Bharti Airtel customers in Jodhpur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner and Bhilwara can now experience Airtel 5G Plus services. Airtel 5G Plus services are already live in Jaipur, Udaipur and Kota, taking the total number of Airtel 5G Plus cities in Rajasthan to 8.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel 15 Lakh Subscriber Addition in December, Highest in 9 Months

Rajasthan Tourism Gets the Boost of Airtel 5G Plus

Airtel 5G Plus is now available in a total of 8 places in Rajasthan viz., Jodhpur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Udaipur and Kota.

Jodhpur is also known as the "Blue City" due to the many houses painted in shades of blue. The city is situated at the edge of the Thar Desert and is surrounded by a high wall with several gates. Jodhpur is also known for its rich cultural heritage, historical monuments, and vibrant markets.

Ajmer is situated at the foot of the Aravalli Mountains and is surrounded by beautiful hills and valleys. The city has a rich cultural and historical heritage and is known for its religious significance and architectural marvels.

Airtel says the roll-out of Airtel 5G Plus services will be implemented gradually as the company builds its network and progresses towards completion. As a result, Airtel customers in these eight cities of Rajasthan can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds.

Also Read: Airtel 5G Plus Launched in 15 Cities in West Bengal: Check Complete Details

Airtel Advantage

With this launch of 5G Services in five new cities in Rajasthan, the count of Airtel 5G Plus cities goes to 133. Existing data plans will work on 5G until roll-out is complete. No SIM change is needed as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

You can check out the exact Airtel 5G Plus launch details, circles, spectrum holdings and locations of 5G availability in India on the page here.

Airtel has recently launched Airtel 5G Plus services in fifteen new cities in West Bengal, taking the total count of Airtel 5G Plus cities in Bihar to 16.