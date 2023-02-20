Airtel 5G Plus Launched in 15 Cities in West Bengal: Check Complete Details

With fifteen new cities added to the list, Bharti Airtel customers can now experience Airtel 5G Plus services in a total of 16 cities in West Bengal. Let's check out the newly launched cities in this story.

Highlights

  • Airtel 5G plus is available in 16 cities of West Bengal.
  • Airtel has just launched 5G services in 15 New cities of West Bengal.
  • With this launch, Airtel 5G Plus services are available in 128 cities.

Airtel 5G Plus Now Live In 16 Cities in West Bengal: Check Complete Details

Bharti Airtel just announced the launch of Airtel 5G Plus services in fifteen new cities in West Bengal. Bharti Airtel customers in Berhampore, Old Malda, Raiganj, Durgapur, Balurghat, Alipurduar, Dinhata, Asansol, Barrdhaman, Koch Bihar, Medinipur, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Islampur and Kharagpur can now experience Airtel 5G Plus services. Airtel 5G Plus services are already live in Siliguri, taking the total number of Airtel 5G Plus cities in West Bengal to 16. Let's now look at the areas covered by Airtel 5G Plus.

Airtel 5G Plus Cities in West Bengal

Airtel 5G Plus is now available in 15 new cities viz., Berhampore, Old Malda, Raiganj, Durgapur, Balurghat, Alipurduar, Dinhata, Asansol, Barrdhaman, Koch Bihar, Medinipur, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Islampur and Kharagpur.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel 15 Lakh Subscriber Addition in December, Highest in 9 Months

Of all the cities Airtel 5G is now live in, West Bengal - Darjeeling and Kharagpur are well-known cities for tourism and education.

Darjeeling is situated in the foothills of the Himalayas and is known for its scenic beauty, tea plantations, and cultural heritage. Visitors can tour the tea gardens and learn about the tea-making process. The town is also famous for its traditional handicrafts, including hand-woven textiles, carpets, and wooden artefacts.

Kharagpur is a major educational and industrial centre in the southwestern part of the state. Kharagpur is home to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, which is one of the premier engineering institutes in India. Kharagpur is an important centre for education and industry in West Bengal and plays a significant role in the region's development.

Airtel 5G Plus services are already live in Siliguri, taking the total count of Airtel 5G Plus cities in West Bengal to 16. The company says the roll-out of Airtel 5G Plus services will be implemented gradually as the company builds its network and progresses towards completion.

Airtel Advantage

With this launch of fifteen new cities in West Bengal, the count of Airtel 5G Plus cities goes to 128. Existing data plans will work on 5G until roll-out is complete. No SIM change is needed as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

You can check out the exact Airtel 5G Plus launch details, circles, spectrum holdings and locations of 5G availability in India on the page here.

Also Read: Airtel 5G Plus Launched in 10 New Cities of Bihar

Airtel has recently launched Airtel 5G Plus services in ten new cities in Bihar, taking the total count of Airtel 5G Plus cities in Bihar to 14. Also, Bharti Airtel added 1.5 Million wireless subscribers in December, which is the highest in 9 months.

