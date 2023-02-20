Airtel 5G Plus Launched in 15 Cities in West Bengal: Check Complete Details

Bharti Airtel just announced the launch of Airtel 5G Plus services in fifteen new cities in West Bengal. Bharti Airtel customers in Berhampore, Old Malda, Raiganj, Durgapur, Balurghat, Alipurduar, Dinhata, Asansol, Barrdhaman, Koch Bihar, Medinipur, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Islampur and Kharagpur can now experience Airtel 5G Plus services. Airtel 5G Plus services are already live in Siliguri, taking the total number of Airtel 5G Plus cities in West Bengal to 16. Let's now look at the areas covered by Airtel 5G Plus.

Airtel 5G Plus Cities in West Bengal

Of all the cities Airtel 5G is now live in, West Bengal - Darjeeling and Kharagpur are well-known cities for tourism and education.

Darjeeling is situated in the foothills of the Himalayas and is known for its scenic beauty, tea plantations, and cultural heritage. Visitors can tour the tea gardens and learn about the tea-making process. The town is also famous for its traditional handicrafts, including hand-woven textiles, carpets, and wooden artefacts.

Kharagpur is a major educational and industrial centre in the southwestern part of the state. Kharagpur is home to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, which is one of the premier engineering institutes in India. Kharagpur is an important centre for education and industry in West Bengal and plays a significant role in the region's development.

The company says the roll-out of Airtel 5G Plus services will be implemented gradually as the company builds its network and progresses towards completion.

Airtel Advantage

With this launch of fifteen new cities in West Bengal, the count of Airtel 5G Plus cities goes to 128. Existing data plans will work on 5G until roll-out is complete. No SIM change is needed as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

You can check out the exact Airtel 5G Plus launch details, circles, spectrum holdings and locations of 5G availability in India on the page here.

Airtel has recently launched Airtel 5G Plus services in ten new cities in Bihar, taking the total count of Airtel 5G Plus cities in Bihar to 14. Also, Bharti Airtel added 1.5 Million wireless subscribers in December, which is the highest in 9 months.