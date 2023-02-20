Broadband India Forum Appoints Former Telecom Secretary as Chairperson

Broadband India Forum (BIF) has just announced that it has appointed Aruna Sundararajan, a retired IAS officer and the former telecom secretary, the Department of Telecommunications as the new chairperson with immediate effect. Sundararajan is one of the most respected figures in the telecom industry in India. She accepted the organisation's offer to chair the forum and guide it in its mission to improve affordable broadband penetration across India.

Sundararajan retired in 2019 as the Chairperson of the Digital Communications Commission (DCC). She has also served as a secretary to the Government of India in the ministries of steel and IT and Telecom.

Announcing the Chairmanship Aruna Sundararajan, T.V. Ramachandran, President of Broadband India Forum, said, "We are most fortunate and honoured to have the leadership of Madam Smt. Aruna Sundararajan in our avowed mission of ‘Broadband for All’ in a technology-neutral and all-inclusive manner. We are confident that she would guide us to higher heights of excellence in serving the economy, the nation, and the consumer".

Sundararajan was one of the key figures behind the creation of world-class telecom policy - NDCP 2018. She also enabled India to move forward with 5G during her tenure as the Chairperson of the 5G High-Level Forum.

Aruna Sundararajan said,"I am absolutely delighted to accept the invitation to be Chairperson of Broadband India Forum and contribute my best efforts to lead the think tank in its pursuit of 'Broadband for All' and the digital transformation of India."