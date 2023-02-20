India Jumps to 69th Position With 29.85 Mbps Median Mobile Speeds: Ookla

Ookla, a leading network intelligence and insights company, has released its latest Speedtest Global Index report for January 2023. According to Ookla global index report, India has jumped 10 spots in the median mobile speeds chart globally and now stands at the 69th position with 29.85 Mbps speed. In the previous month, December 2022, India's median mobile speed recorded by Ookla was 25.29 Mbps, ranking India at the 79th position. In November, India ranked 105th globally in median mobile speeds.

Fixed Broadband Speeds

India has improved in the median fixed broadband speeds rankings, moving up two spots from 81st in December to 79th in January. Additionally, India's performance in median fixed download speeds has slightly increased from 49.14 Mbps in December to 50.02 Mbps in January 2023.

Global Charts

The January Speedtest Global Index shows that UAE is at the top of the chart for overall global median mobile speeds, while Papua New Guinea has climbed 24 spots in rank globally. In terms of fixed broadband download speeds, Singapore maintains its position at the top spot in January 2023, while Cyprus has risen 20 spots in rank globally.

The Ookla Speedtest Global Index is a monthly report that ranks countries and territories by internet speed. The index is based on data collected by Ookla. The data is collected from users who run the Ookla Speedtests using the app or Speedtest website. The index measures the average download and upload speeds for fixed broadband, mobile broadband, and fixed wireless internet services.

Thanks to the 5G Network and Gigabit broadband Rollouts by Service Providers, India's rankings are expected to go up in the coming days as well.