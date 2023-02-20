GSMA Pushes for India to Recognise 6 GHz Band for 5G Services

The GSM Association (GSMA) has again said that India should see the 6 GHz spectrum band as the next step for providing 5G to consumers. The body, which represents hundreds of telecom operators across the world, including Jio, Airtel and Vi, said that the 6 GHz mid-band spectrum is important to meet the needs for 5G expansion. In a letter to the union telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, GSMA said that the timely availability of the 6 GHz spectrum band for 5G would enable cost-effective network deployment and will also help in lowering the broadband usage gap and support digital inclusion.

The letter by GSMA comes ahead of the ITU-led World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC) 2023, which is going to be held in South Korea later this month. GSMA wants India's support for recognising the 6 GHz band as vital for providing wireless communication services at international forums such as Asia Pacific Telecommunity Group and WRC 2023. According to an ET report, GSMA also said that it would further engage with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to share its views and priorities for the mobile industry.

GSMA wants that the spectrum in the 6425-7125 MHz range to be identified as crucial for providing 5G services. It wants India's support at regional and international levels, and that is what the body has communicated to Vaishnaw, not once but twice in the last three months. India has already formed a committee to identify the 6 GHz band for mobile services.

Because India is one of the largest telecom markets, the need for the mid-band spectrum would exceed 2 GHz in the future (a Coleago Consulting Finding). Currently, the mid-band spectrum that the telcos are using falls between 3.3-3.67 GHz. But this is not going to be enough and that is where the 6 GHz band would become useful for countries such as India.