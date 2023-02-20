Retail Roaming Revenues to Exceed $19 Billion USD Globally by 2027

Retail Roaming revenues will increase for the global telecom market in the coming few years. According to a new study from Juniper Research, retail roaming revenues will grow from $10 billion USD in 2022 to $19 billion USD by 2027. The growth will be aided by an increase both in the number of 5G roaming subscribers across key international travel corridors between Asia Pacific, Europe and North America and data generated by these new 5G connections whilst roaming internationally.

The research anticipates that this increase in roaming data would be because of new devices, such as tablets, wearables, and cellular-enabled laptops. At the same time, the research warns that the growth will require increased operator reliance on roaming vendors so that the complexity of roaming ecosystems can be managed.

According to the new report, the leading vendors that enable operators' retail roaming activities are Mobileum, Tata Communications, and Syniverse. The research rated Mobileum as the leading roaming vendor; scoring highly on the completeness of its roaming solutions, including comprehensive services enabling both VoLTE (Voice over LTE) and 5G roaming for operators.

The research also sheds light on the growth of international travel, which is predicted to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2024. Thus, the roaming vendors will have to bring solutions for the operators that help them in creating novel roaming services, such as real?time self-management platforms protecting subscribers from data overuse whilst roaming. By providing these solutions, the report predicts that operators will be able to reduce the number of silent roamers and thus maximise roaming revenue from international travel.