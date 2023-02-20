NTT to Invest Rs 2000 Crores for 3 New Data Centers in Kolkata

NTT Global Data Center is building its data center in Kolkata, India. The facility is anticipated to be operational in 12 to 15 months. NTT currently operates 12 facilities in India, including the ones in Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, and Chennai, totalling 230 MW of data center capacity. The company plans to add 280 MW to this in the following two years.

Also Read: LEW TelNet Is Building a Green Data Center in Augsburg

"With a keen focus on growing our data center footprint in India, we're investing INR 2000 crores to build three new data centers at the Bengal Silicon Valley Tech Hub in Kolkata. Shekhar Sharma, CEO of NTT Global Data Centers & Cloud Infrastructure, India and NTT Communications, India, laid the foundation for this upcoming hyperscale campus in Kolkata," says a LinkedIn post of NTT Global Data Centers.

Shekhar Sharma, CEO of NTT GDC India, said: "We plan to build three data center buildings for a hyperscale data center in Kolkata. The IT load capacity of the data center will be at least 25 MW, but considering the operational power requirement, it will be 40 MW. The campus will be spread over 7.5 acres."

Bengal Valley Tech Hub - Home to 3 data centers

There will be three data centers on the campus at the Bengal Silicon Valley Tech Center, the first of which will span 100,000 square feet (9300 square meters) and have a capacity of 9 MW facility load and 6 MW IT load. The combined floor area of the three structures will be 600,000 square feet (55,740 square meters).

This is the initial step of the company's plan to invest Rs 2,000 crore (USD 241.5 million) in the campus for the coming few years and part of a bigger USD 2.5 billion investment plan in India made by the company two years ago. NTT GCD would invest Rs 500 crore (USD 60.4 million) in the initial phase.

Also Read: NTT Deploys LIC and DCLC Data Center Tech in India

In January, NTT has become India's first company to introduce Liquid Immersion Cooling (LIC) and Direct Contact Liquid Cooling (DCLC) data center technology.