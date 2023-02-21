POCO C55 Debuts in India for Rs 9499

POCO C55 has debuted in India for Rs 9499. There are two memory variants of the device that we will come to later. The smartphone is an affordable 4G device meant for users looking to upgrade from feature phones to smartphones. The device is powered by an entry-level MediaTek Helio chipset and boasts a large HD+ display. It will be available in India in three colours - Cool Blue, Power Black, and Forest Green. You can expand the RAM up to 11GB with this device. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of POCO C55.

POCO C55 Price in India

The smartphone has just launched for Rs 9499 for the 4GB+64GB variant. If you want the 6GB+128GB variant, then you will have to pay Rs 10999. The device will be available for a special discount on the first day of the sale. It will go on first sale from February 28, 2023, at 12 PM, on Flipkart. There will be a bank offer also that will give a discount of Rs 500 on the first-day sale. The bank offers will be available on HDFC Bank cards, SBI Bank cards, and ICICI Bank cards. With the discount, the POCO C55 will be available for Rs 8499 and Rs 9999 on the first day of sale, respectively.

POCO C55 Specifications in India

The POCO C55 comes with a 6.72-inch HD+ display. It has an IP52 certification and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The smartphone will come with the MIUI dialer for making calls. The display supports a touch-sampling rate of 120Hz. It has up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. As mentioned, the RAM could be expanded up to 11GB.

There's a 50MP dual-camera setup at the rear. The device packs a 5000mAh battery and has a fingerprint sensor at the rear. The POCO C55 comes with a premium leather-like stitch design.