RailWire Brings OTT Add-on with Broadband for Just Rs 199

RailWire has brought OTT (over-the-top) add-on bundle for broadband consumers. RailWire is one of the largest internet service providers (ISPs) in India and offers affordable services to consumers in several states and cities. In a bid to compete with the private ISPs, the company has brought an OTT add-on bundle with its broadband plans for just Rs 199 for 30 days. Existing and new RailWire customers can purchase this OTT bundle that comes with access to over 15 different OTT platforms.

What are the 15 OTT Platforms Under RailWire OTT Add-on Bundle?

These are the 15 platforms that you will be getting with the RailWire OTT add-on bundle for Rs 199: ZEE5 Premium, SonyLIV, ALT Balaji, aha Tamil, Discovery+, aha Telugu, Eros Now, Fancode, Hungama Play, Epic ON, MX Gold, Hungama Music, Gaana Plus, and two more unnamed platforms. The best thing is that you will be able to access the content from these platforms on several devices, including laptops, mobile, tablets and more.

RailWire OTT Add-on Bundled Broadband Plans

Firstly, there is the OTT_Standalone_Tarang-50-T1(F) which comes for Rs 199 with access to all the OTT platforms. Then there are broadband plans which are bundled with OTT. Note that all of the plans don't come bundled with 15 OTT apps.

Here are all the RailWire Broadband plans with 15 OTT apps:

a) Tarang-50-T1 (F) = This broadband plan offers 50 Mbps speed with 2500GB of FUP (fair-usage-policy) data. There are 15 OTT apps included, which are mentioned above. Post the FUP data consumption; the speed will drop to 1 Mbps. Its validity is 30 days.

b) Tarang-100-T1- (F) = With this plan, consumers get 100 Mbps of speed for Rs 699. FUP data included is 3TB, and after the speed drops to 2 Mbps. 15 OTT apps are included with this plan as well. Its validity is 30 days.

c) Tarang-150-T1 (F) = The speed offered with this plan is 150 Mbps, and the data bumps up to 3.3TB. Post the FUP data; the speed comes down to 2 Mbps. This plan also comes with 15 OTT benefits and 30 days of validity. It costs Rs 999.

Note that just like these are "Tarang" branded plans, there are "Umang" branded plans with almost the same 15 OTT benefits and prices. The difference would be in the OTT benefits offered. With the Umang plans, there's the addition of ShemarooMe in the OTT benefits and the subtraction of one of the aha platforms.

RailWire Broadband Plans that Come with OTT Benefits, but for Longer Validity

There are many RailWire plans available that come with longer validity and fewer OTT benefits. Take a look at them here:

Umang-50-T6 = This plan offers 50 Mbps speed for 180 days. It costs Rs 5599 and comes with 5 OTT benefits, including ZEE5, MX Gold, Eros Now, aha Tamil and Fancode. The data offered by this plan is unlimited.

Umang-50 = This is again a 30 days validity plan with 50 Mbps speed for Rs 899. If you are wondering why this plan is included here, it is because it only offers 2 two OTT benefits (ZEE5 Premium and ALT Balaji) but comes with truly unlimited data.

Umang-100 = This plan also comes with unlimited data and 30 days of validity. The speed offered is 100 Mbps, with 4 OTTs, including ZEE5 Premium, ALT Balaji, Aha Tamil, and Fancode. It costs Rs 1199.

Umang-50-T3 = This plan comes with 5 OTT apps, including ZEE5 Premium, Hungama Music, Hungama Play, MX Gold, and Eros Now. Users get 50 Mbps of speed with unlimited data for 90 days. It costs Rs 2699.

Umang-100-T3 = Users get 100 Mbps of speed with unlimited data for 90 days. It comes with 5 OTTs, including ZEE5 Premium, ALT Balaji, MX Gold, aha Tamil, and Fancode. The cost of this plan is Rs 3399.

Umang-100-T6 = With this plan, users will get 100 Mbps of speed with unlimited data for 180 days. The price of this plan is Rs 6999, and it comes with 5 OTTs - EpicON, ZEE5 Premium, Eros Now, SonyLIV, and MX Gold.

Tarang-50-T3 = This plan bundles 50 Mbps of speed with unlimited data for consumers for 90 days. There are 5 OTTs included - ZEE5 Premium, Hungama Music, Hungama Play, MX Gold, and aha Telugu.

Tarang-50-T6 = This plan will again offer 50 Mbps of speed with unlimited data. But with this plan, the validity offered is 180 days. It costs Rs 5599, and there are 5 OTTs included - ZEE5 Premium, MX Gold, aha Tamil, aha Telugu, and Fancode.

Tarang-100-T3 = With this plan, users will get 100 Mbps of speed for Rs 3399. There is unlimited data included with 4 OTTs, including ZEE5 Premium, SonyLIV, ALT Balaji, and MX Gold. Its validity is 90 days.

Tarang-100-T6 = This plan has a validity of 180 days, and it comes with 100 Mbps of speed and unlimited data. It costs Rs 6999 and offers access to 5 OTTs - ZEE5, SonyLIV, MX Gold, aha Telugu, and Eros Now.