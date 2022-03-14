RailWire Broadband Plans Are Too Expensive

RailWire Broadband, the fiber internet subsidiary company of RailTel, offers services to customers across India. If you are thinking of getting a broadband plan from the company, know that its plans are overall very expensive compared to what other internet service providers (ISPs) are offering to their customers. RailWire Broadband offers plans with different benefits in different states and circles. To understand how expensive its plans are, let’s take a look at the entry-level broadband plan offered by the company in two different circles.

RailWire Entry-Level Broadband Plan in Two Different Circles

Today, we will be looking at the entry-level plans offered by the company in two circles, including Delhi and Gujarat. Starting with Delhi, the cheapest plan users can go with is the Rs 599 per month (tax not included) plan which offers only 20 Mbps speed. Note that Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers its 20 Mbps plan for Rs 388 per month (this is tax included).

Further, with Airtel and Jio, you can get much better propositions under Rs 500 if you are looking for a fiber broadband connection.

Moving on to the entry-level broadband plan offered in Gujarat, users get 40 Mbps speed for the Rs 699 per month plan (tax not included). For the same price, you can get a 100 Mbps plan from other companies such as JioFiber and Excitel Broadband.

Even if you look at the company’s 100 Mbps plan, you will find it to be more expensive than what the other players are offering to customers. What’s exactly RailWire’s play here is a little not clear, but its plans are too expensive and unattractive for people who have alternatives in their area such as Jio, Airtel, BSNL, Excitel, ACT, and more. Regardless, the growth of RailWire is happening at a rapid pace. The company had also achieved the milestone of reaching 1 lakh customers in the Tamil Nadu circle a few weeks back.