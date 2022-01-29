BSNL Bharat Fibre Broadband Plan that Offers 6.5GB of Data

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers a broadband plan to the customers that comes with 6.5TB of monthly fair usage-policy (FUP) data. Not just that, this plan also offers users high-speed internet with 300 Mbps uniform uploading and downloading speed. To add to this, there’s a free fixed-line voice calling connection as well for no additional cost. This plan from the company is not new and has been on offer since early 2021.

BSNL Bharat Fibre offers this plan (Fibre Ruby) to customers for Rs 4499 per month. The additional cost is because of the huge amounts of data offered with the plan. This might come as a disappointment to everyone interested, but there’s no over-the-top (OTT) benefit offered with this plan. Post consumption of FUP data, the speed will drop to 40 Mbps.

It is hard to imagine why would someone spend more than Rs 4,000 on a 300 Mbps plan with ample amounts of data when they can get a 1 Gbps speed plan from either Airtel or Jio for a lesser price with OTT benefits combined.

However, there are a few more broadband plans from the company that offer users 300 Mbps speed.

BSNL Other Two Broadband Plans That Offer 300 Mbps Speed

BSNL offers a Rs 1499 and Rs 2499 broadband plan to its customers. Both these plans come with 300 Mbps speed. The Rs 1499 plan comes with 4TB of data, while the Rs 2499 plan comes with 5TB of data.

Post consumption of FUP data, the Rs 1499 plan will offer internet at 4 Mbps speed while the Rs 2499 plan will offer 30 Mbps speed to the users. There’s a fixed-line voice calling connection offered with both the plans. The Rs 2499 broadband plan doesn’t come with any OTT benefits, while the Rs 1499 plan comes with a free one-year subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar Premium and a 90% discount of up to Rs 500 on the first month’s bill. The Rs 1499 plan here is the best option for the users to go with.