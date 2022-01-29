Cheapest Daily Data Prepaid Plans from Jio, Airtel, Vi

The three private telecom operators of India – Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel provide a ton of prepaid plans for their subscriber base. The most popular prepaid plan, however, remains the daily data packs offered by the telcos. The daily data packs have a wide range from high data expensive plans to low data-offering affordable plans. Mentioned below are the cheapest daily data packs offered by – Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel along with the pack details.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio is one of the most prominent service providers in the country and always has an edge over its other two competitors when it comes to the prices and benefits of the service. Jio offers a few 1GB/day and 2GB/day prepaid plans that are all for short validity periods and are very affordable. The first plan comes at the cost of Rs 149 and offers 1GB data per day for a validity period of 20 days. Users also get access to unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. For a price tag of Rs 179 users can get another pack offering 1GB/day for a validity period of 24 days and the plan also comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The last plan on the list is the Rs 209 plan that offers 1GB data per day for a total validity period of 28 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Just under Rs 300, the telco offers two 2GB/day packs as well. The first plan comes at the cost of Rs 249 and offers 2GB data per day for a validity period of 23 days. On the other hand, at a price tag of Rs 299, the telco offers 2GB/day for 28 days validity period with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Users also get access to unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. It is to be noted that with all these plans users also get access to a few Jio applications such as Jio Cinema, Jio TV and a few more.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea or Vi has been growing as well and has been significantly growing its 4G services across the country to better its user experience. Vi offers a few 1GB/day data packs in the affordable segment as well. The first plan offered by Vi comes at a price of Rs 199 for a validity period of 18 days offering 1GB data per day along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The next pack is a Rs 219 plan that offers 1GB/day for a total validity period of 21 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

The third 1GB daily data plan offered by Vi comes at a price tag of Rs 239 and offers 1GB per day for a validity period of 24 days. The plan comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Last on the list is the Rs 269 plan that offers 1GB data per day for a total validity period of 28 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The telco offers access to Vi movies and TV along with its Rs 199, Rs 219 and Rs 269 plans.

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel also offers similar plans as Vi for its users with some added benefits. The first plan on the list comes at a price tag of Rs 209 and offers 1GB data per day for a validity period of 21 days. The plan comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

The next pack is a Rs 239 plan that offers 1GB/day for a total validity period of 24 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The last plan on the list comes at a price tag of Rs 265 and offers 1GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. All the mentioned plans come with a free trial to mobile edition Amazon Prime Video along with access to Wynk Music.