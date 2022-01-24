Jio Offers These Two Heavy Data Prepaid Plans Under Rs 700

The leading telecom operator in the country Reliance Jio offers various prepaid plans according to the need of its subscribers. From cheap daily data plans to long-term prepaid plans and to prepaid plans with OTT, Jio has everything to offer. With the growing use and demand of the internet, most of the subscribers of the service want prepaid plans that not only offer free voice calls but also high internet data and sometimes even access to the OTT platforms. Mentioned below are two such heavy data prepaid plans offered by Reliance Jio under Rs 700 and a few other prepaid plans that offer OTT subscriptions.

The Two Heavy Data Plans Below Rs 700

The first plan on the list is actually mentioned as a trending plan on the company’s website. Jio offers a prepaid plan at a price tag of Rs 419 that provides 3GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days. The plan from Jio also offers unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS per day and comes with access to multiple Jio applications such as JioCinema, JioTV and more. Post the consumption of daily data allowance of 3GB, users can access unlimited internet at 64 Kbps.

The second heavy data plan from Jio also comes with access to an OTT platform. Reliance Jio offers multiple OTT bundled packs; however, this prepaid plan comes at a price tag of Rs 601. The plan has a validity period of 28 days and offers 3GB data per day along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Along with daily 3GB data, the plan also offers an additional 6GB data. The Rs 601 plan from Jio comes with access to one year Disney+ Hotstar mobile worth Rs 499 at no added cost. Users can also enjoy various Jio applications such as the JioCinema, JioTV and more.

Other Prepaid Plans from Jio with OTT Subscription

Apart from the above-mentioned Rs 601 prepaid plan, Reliance Jio has added Rs 499 plan to the list of its prepaid offers. Rs 499 plan comes with a validity period of 28 days and offers 2GB data per day until the validity period. The plan also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. New users also get a subscription to Jio Prime Membership with the purchase of this plan. With the purchase of this plan, users can get a subscription to OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar for one-year worth Rs 499 at no added cost.

The next plan that comes with the yearly subscription to Disney+ Hotstar is the Rs 799 plan. This plan was revised from its earlier price of Rs 666 back in November when the tariff hikes were imposed and offers 2GB data per day. This is also an unlimited voice calling plan that comes with 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 56 days. The plan also comes with access to a few other Jio applications.

Another plan worth mentioning is a 2GB/day data plan as well that comes at a price tag of Rs 1,066. The plan comes with a validity period of 84 days and offers unlimited calling as well as 100 SMS per day. The plan is bundled up with a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar and access to Jio applications such as Jio TV and a few more. In addition to this, users also get an extra 5GB data with the plan.

The last daily data prepaid plan that comes with the subscription to one-year Disney+ Hotstar is a yearlong prepaid plan. The plan offering 2GB data per day comes at a price of Rs 3,119 and provides unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day as well. Along with the total of 730GB daily data, the plan offers an additional 10GB of high-speed data and access to a few Jio applications.