Jio, Airtel, and Vi Base OTT Plans Are Not Very Different

The competition among the telecom operators in India is pretty high and they keep coming up with offers and benefits to attract more users. The demand for Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms has risen significantly in the past few years and it is quite common for the telcos to bundle up subscriptions to a few OTT platforms with the plans offered by them. All the three private telcos – Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea or Vi provide several prepaid plans that come with access to various OTT platforms. However, when it comes to the base OTT bundled prepaid plans, all the telcos offer almost similar priced packs. Mentioned below are the base OTT prepaid plans offered by Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vi to the customers.

Reliance Jio – Rs 601 Plan

India’s largest telecom operator Reliance Jio offers multiple OTT bundled packs, however, its most basic prepaid plan with OTT access comes at a price tag of Rs 601. The plan has a validity period of 28 days and offers 3GB of data each day along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Along with daily 3GB of data, the plan also offers an additional 6GB of data. The Rs 601 plan from Jio comes with access to one year Disney+ Hotstar mobile worth Rs 499 at no added cost. Users can also enjoy various Jio applications such as the Jio Cinema, Jio TV and more. Moreover, after using the daily data limit, users can further enjoy 64 Kbps of internet speed.

Rs 601 Plan from Vi

Vodafone Idea on the other hand also provides a Rs 601 plan. Some of the offers provided by the telco are quite similar to that of Reliance Jio but the additional benefits are quite unique. The Rs 601 plan from Vodafone Idea or Vi also offers unlimited calling along with 100 SMS per day for its customers. This plan from Vi as well offers 3GB of data per day and comes with a validity period of 28 days. When it comes to the bundled OTT platform, the telco offers one year of access to Disney+ Hotstar mobile as well just like Jio. Moreover, users also get an additional 16GB of data at no extra cost.

However, when it comes to additional benefits, the telco provides quite unique offers. With the “Binge All Night” benefit, users can binge through the internet with no limits during the time period of 12 midnight to 6 am. Additionally, Vi offers a “Weekend Roll Over” feature using which users can carry forward the unused daily data from Monday-Friday to Saturday and Sunday. Apart from this, Vi also offers up to 2GB of additional backup data every month which comes at no cost. When it comes to the entertainment part, users get access to Vi Movies and TV with this plan through which they can enjoy unlimited movies, music, live TV and much more on the app.

Rs 599 Plan from Airtel

Talking about Bharti Airtel, India’s one of the most prominent telecom companies, under its “Truly Unlimited” packs offers a Rs 599 plan that has benefits almost identical to that of the other two. This plan offers unlimited calling to its users and the validity period for this pack is of 28 days. Moreover, users also get a total of 100 SMS per day. In addition to this, users also get 3GB of internet data per day till the validity period. Users get this data at a high speed and beyond the set daily limit, the internet speed is reduced to 64 Kbps.

This plan from Bharti Airtel also comes bundled up with access to Disney+ Hotstar mobile worth Rs 499. Furthermore, the plan also provides a trial offer for mobile edition Amazon Prime Video. Users get a 30-day free trial which they can start when they recharge with this plan. This benefit is available only once per user. Apart from this, users can also get free only courses with Shawn Academy, Wynk Music for free and much more.