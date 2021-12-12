Postpaid Plans Under Rs 1000 With OTT Subscriptions from Airtel, Jio, Vi and BSNL

Major telecom service providers in India like Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi) and BSNL strive to attract postpaid customers by offering a myriad of plans and benefits. One primary consideration while choosing the plan could be streaming services offered besides the data differences. Here are the postpaid plans below 1000 from major service providers.

Airtel Postpaid Plans Below Rs 1000

Airtel has three postpaid plans – at Rs 399, Rs 499 and Rs 999 – coming under the Rs 1000 category. If opted for its Rs 399 plan, the user can get 40GB monthly data with a rollover option of up to 200GB. Any data consumed beyond the limit will be charged at Rs 2p/MB. Unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, Airtel Thanks rewards and access to Airtel Xstream app are the other benefits. Customers also have the provision to add family connections to the plan, which will be chargeable at Rs 299 for 30GB of data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day.

Under Airtel Rs 499 platinum plan, the customer can get 75GB of monthly data. Post-limit, the provider will charge at Rs 2p/MB. The customer can roll over unused data to the subsequent month limited to 200GB. Similar to the Rs 399 plan, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per/day, Airtel Thanks rewards and provision to add family connections are the accompanying benefits of the plan.

Airtel’s Rs 999 is a family plan, offering 150GB of data along with unlimited calls, 100 SMS per/day and Airtel Thanks rewards. The plan provides two free add-on regular voice connections for family members.

Both the above two plans have streaming benefits of one-year Amazon Prime, Disney + Hotstar mobile subscription, along with Airtel Xstream.

Jio Postpaid Plans Below Rs 1000

Jio’s postpaid plan starts at Rs 399, offering 75GB of data along with unlimited voice and SMS offers. The Rs 599 Jio postpaid plan, on the other hand, offers 100GB of data along with unlimited voice and SMS. Those who require 150GB can choose the Rs 799 plan of Jio broadband. The Rs 999 plan provides 200GB of data. All plans except Rs 999 allows a data rollover of up to 200GB. For Rs 999 plan, the customers can carry over unused data of up to 500GB. As far as the offer on streaming services, all these Jio postpaid plans provide subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney + Hotstar and Jio TV.

Vi Postpaid Plans Below Rs 1000

There are three plans under Rs 1000 for Vi. The starting plan costs Rs 399, offering 40GB of data and access to Vi Movies and TV and 100 SMS per month. Under its Rs 499 plan, the customer gets 75GB of data with access to a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime, Disney + Hotstar mobile and its Vi Movies and TV. The plan at Rs 699 offers unlimited data to the customer with a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime, Disney + Hotstar mobile and Vi Movies and TV. There are also family plans to choose from under the same rates of Rs 699 and Rs 999.

BSNL Postpaid Plans Below Rs 1000

BSNL’s postpaid plans start from Rs 199, offering unlimited domestic calls and 25GB of data. The unused data can be carried over to the subsequent month, up to a limit of 75GB data. The next BSNL postpaid plan is priced at Rs 399, offering 70GB of data with rollover up to 210GB. It also provides unlimited domestic calls.

The BSNL plan at Rs 525 gives 85GB data with rollover data up to 255GB. It comes with a provision to add one additional family SIM with no free data or SMS. With Rs 798 plan, the customer can get 50GB of data with rollover up to 150GB. The plan allows adding two family connections with unlimited voice calls, 50GB of data and 100 SMS per day. BSNL’s Rs 999 postpaid plan gives 75GB data with data rollover up to 225GB. It provides access to three family connections, with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for each family connection separately.