After complaining about Vodafone Idea (Vi) to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) with respect to offering a very expensive SMS bundled base prepaid plan, Reliance Jio has introduced SMS benefits with a very affordable plan under its offerings. The plan that we are talking about comes for Rs 119. This has made Jio the telco offering the most affordable prepaid plan bundled with SMS benefits in the sector.

Reliance Jio Rs 119 Prepaid Plan SMS Benefits

Reliance Jio offers its Rs 119 prepaid plan with 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. Jio users also get a free subscription to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. The validity of this prepaid plan is very short – 14 days; however, it still offers SMS benefits.

However, if the users want to port out of the network, they can do so with any prepaid plan now. As per a new directive from the TRAI, users can now send port out SMS to 1900 even if they are subscribed to a prepaid plan which doesn’t offer SMS benefits.

Airtel’s cheapest prepaid that offers SMS benefits comes for Rs 128. Note that this is not an unlimited benefits plan. Users have to pay for voice calling and SMS out of their balance. Vodafone Idea (Vi) is still offering the most expensive SMS bundled base prepaid plan in the industry for Rs 179.

This prepaid plan from Vi comes with 2GB of data, 300 SMS, and unlimited voice calling. Due to this, earlier users were complaining that they were stuck and had no freedom of porting their number out to another network until they recharged with a high-end prepaid pack.

Telecom Watchdog, a Non-Profit Organisation (NGO), said Vodafone Idea’s move is not good and wrote to TRAI about the same. Earlier, even Jio was offering SMS starting with the Rs 155 prepaid plan, but that has changed now.