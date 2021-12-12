Best Pocket-Friendly Home Broadband Plans from Major ISPs

The demand for home internet has grown exponentially in the past couple of years. The unprecedented events of Covid-19 forced a lot of people to work from home and even learning for students went online resulting in increased consumption of data. Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the country have been providing various broadband plans to suit the needs of their users. The demand for low priced broadband plans has certainly increased recently as a wide range of users from students to individuals or small families, are looking for plans that are affordable as well as beneficial. Mentioned below are some of the pocket-friendly plans provided by the ISPs to match the need of their user base.

Airtel’s Basic Plan

Airtel Xstream Fiber is capable of providing high-speed internet up to 1 Gbps, however, the telco offers some affordable plans as well. Using Fibre Optic internet connection Airtel allows one of the fastest broadband connections and users can get access to the ‘Basic’ pack which provides 40 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 499 exclusive of taxes.

Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan. Airtel also provides ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ with its broadband plans which in this case includes a subscription to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy.

JioFiber Low-Cost Plan

JioFiber provides a 30 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 399 per month. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Using a 30 Mbps plan from JioFiber, customers can get access to smooth and seamless internet across multiple devices. Along with high-speed internet, users also get a symmetrical download and upload speed from the provider. This is rather one of the cheaper plans from the ISP and hence it doesn’t include subscriptions to any OTT platform like the higher-priced plans from JioFiber, however, it is one of the better options when users are looking for cost-effective plans.

BSNL Provides These Two Affordable Plans

The government-owned telecommunications company BSNL under Bharat Fibre Broadband provides exciting plans for its users who want pocket-friendly options. The ‘Fibre Basic’ and ‘Fibre Basic Plus’ plans from BSNL provides 30 Mbps and 60 Mbps of internet speed respectively. The Fibre Basic plan comes at a price of Rs 449 per month whereas the Fibre Basic Plus costs users Rs 599 a month.

Both these prices are exclusive of GST and both these plans come with a FUP limit of 3300GB or 3.3TB. Beyond the data limit, users can enjoy an internet speed of 2 Mbps and both these plans also offer a 90% discount of up to Rs 500 on rent on the first bill.

ACT Basic Plan

The Internet Service Provider based in Bengaluru provides a 40 Mbps unlimited data plan called ACT Basic. Using state-of-the-art fibre technology, the connection provides incredible speed and equal upload and download speed. Users can get ACT Basic pack from the provider at a monthly cost of Rs 549. The FUP data limit levied is 500GB post which the internet works at speed of 512 Kbps. Users can also get free trials to some of the Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms and various add-ons with these packs. It is to be noted that this plan is for the city of Bengaluru and it may vary across the country.