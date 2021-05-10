BSNL Bharat Fibre Broadband Plans to Look Out for in May 2021

Last year in October, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) launched the ‘Bharat Fibre’ broadband plans that came to compete directly from the fiber broadband offerings of Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. BSNL offers broadband plans that are very similar in price and benefits as that of the plans offered by other major internet service providers (ISPs). Users get not only a ton of data benefits but also over-the-top (OTT) benefits. There is also a free landline connection included with the plans to offer users unlimited voice calling. Here are all the BSNL Bharat Fibre broadband plans that you can check out for May 2021.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Broadband Plans For May 2021

There are six fiber broadband plans that BSNL is offering its users in May 2021. These plans are ‘Fibre Basic’, ‘Fibre Basic Plus’, ‘Fibre Value’, ‘Fibre Premium’, ‘Fibre Premium Plus’, and ‘Fibre Ultra’. The plans range from 30 Mbps to 300 Mbps speeds.

The base plan called ‘Fibre Basic’ offers users 30 Mbps speed with 3.3TB data along with unlimited voice calling benefit. Post consumption of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data, the speed of the plan will drop to 2 Mbps.

The second plan with 60 Mbps speed is ‘Fibre Basic Plus’ that too comes with 3.3TB data and unlimited voice calling benefit. The speed drops to 2 Mbps after consumption of FUP data. Neither of the above-mentioned plans is bundled with any OTT benefits.

The third plan is called ‘Fibre Value’ that comes with 100 Mbps speed and offers the same 3.3TB data. The other benefits of the plan remain the same as that of the two plans mentioned above.

BSNL Bharat Fibre also offers two 200 Mbps and one 300 Mbps broadband plan. The first 200 Mbps plan is called ‘Fibre Premium’, and the second one is called ‘Fibre Premium Plus’. The Fibre Premium plan comes with 3.3TB of data, unlimited voice calling, and an OTT benefit of Disney+ Hotstar Premium for one year. The Internet speed will be capped at 2 Mbps post-consumption of FUP data.

The second 200 Mbps plan is called ‘Fibre Premium Plus’, and it offers users 3.3TB data without any OTT benefit. The speed drops to 15 Mbps post-consumption of FUP data. Lastly, the fastest and most expensive broadband plan from the company is ‘Fibre Ultra’.

This plan comes with 300 Mbps speed and offers users 3.3TB of data with a free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Premium for one year.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Broadband Plans Price

The base plan called ‘Fibre Basic’ comes for Rs 449 per month. Further, the ‘Fibre Basic Plus’ plan costs Rs 599 per month, ‘Fibre Value’ plan costs Rs 799 per month, ‘Fibre Premium’ plan costs Rs 999 per month, ‘Fibre Premium Plus’ plan costs Rs 1,277 per month, and lastly, the ‘Fibre Ultra’ plan costs Rs 1,499 per month. None of the prices mentioned above includes GST.

Further, some of these fiber broadband plans from the company are available in select circles of the country only.