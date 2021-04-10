Maximum FUP Data Plans From Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio Listed

The demand for data and its application has risen since the pandemic took over the world. For those users who need additional data, telecom companies have plans to assist those working from home. While a substantial number of people have switched to fiber broadband connections for a reliable internet experience, a majority of the population relies on 4G mobile data for getting fulfilling their work and entertainment needs. Indian telecom operators such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Reliance Jio do offer additional data through top-up packs. Still, these operators also offer plans that provide users with higher data in their main prepaid plan. We are listing for you all the maximum fair usage policy (FUP) data prepaid plans from Airtel, Jio, and Vi.

Reliance Jio Maximum FUP Data Plans

Reliance Jio offers several plans that provide users with daily data ranging from 1GB to 3GB. While we have often read about the affordable plans from Reliance Jio and others, the 3GB plans are a perfect fit for many who rely more on their mobile networks for data consumption than wired broadband.

The top tier 3GB per day plans from Reliance Jio come for Rs 349, Rs 401, and Rs 999. All plans come with 3GB daily data and offer users unlimited voice calling without any Interconnect Usage Charges (IUC) that used to be there previously. Further, users get 100 SMS/day and a free subscription to all the Jio apps. Post FUP data consumption, the speed for the user drops to 64 Kbps.

The Rs 401 plan comes with an over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP for 1 year. The Rs 349 and Rs 401 plans carry a validity of 28 days and the Rs 999 plan comes with a validity of 84 days.

Vodafone Idea Maximum FUP Data Plans

Vi provides maximum FUP data with three prepaid plans – Rs 801, Rs 601, and Rs 401. All of these plans come with 3GB of daily data, provide users with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Further, each of the plans also comes with the ‘Binge all Night’ offer coupled with the ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ offer from Vi. There is a free OTT benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year, along with Vi Movies & TV subscription included in all of the plans.

The only area where these plans differ is in the validity they come with and the bonus data they offer. The Rs 401 plan offers 16GB bonus data and is valid for 28 days only, while the Rs 601 plan offers 32GB bonus data and is valid for 56 days. Lastly, the Rs 801 plan offers 48GB bonus data and is valid for 84 days.

Airtel Maximum FUP Data Plans

Airtel offers multiple 3GB daily data plans as well. These plans come for – Rs 398, Rs 448, and Rs 558. All the plans offer unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 3GB daily FUP data. There is a free OTT benefit of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition for 1 month and other Airtel Thanks benefits in all the plans.

The Rs 448 plan also offers a free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP to the users for 1 year. The Rs 398 and Rs 448 plans come with a validity of 28 days, while the Rs 558 plan carries a validity of 56 days.