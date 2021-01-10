JioPhone Plans After IUC Removal Offering Unlimited Calling at Rs 75

JioPhone has always been at the centre stage for Reliance Jio. It was after the introduction of JioPhone in 2017, the company’ subscriber base got a major boost. At the end of 2019, JioPhone subscriber base was over 70 million, and the number must’ve grown in 2020. JioPhone users enjoy the cheapest 4G tariff plans in the industry starting at just Rs 75. To recall, Jio offered a Rs 49 JioPhone plan with 28 days validity but the company has increased tariff prices and the base JioPhone plan now costs Rs 75. The removal of interconnect usage charges means JioPhone users will also get unlimited off-net voice calling going forward. Continue reading to know more about the JioPhone plans in detail.

JioPhone Tariff Plans Start at Just Rs 75

JioPhone users are currently getting unlimited combo plans under ‘All in One‘ section, and these plans start at Rs 75 going all the way up to Rs 185. Talking about the Rs 75 JioPhone All-in-one plan, it comes with 28 days validity, unlimited voice calling to any network within India, 100MB (0.1GB) data per day and 50 SMSes.

Next on the list is the Rs 125 All-in-one plan that ships with unlimited voice calling, 0.5GB (500MB) data per day, 300 SMSes and the same 28 days validity. Third on the list is Rs 155 JioPhone All-in-one plan, it comes with 1GB data per day, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMSes per day and again the same 28 days validity.

Lastly, we have the Rs 185 JioPhone All-in-one plan; It offers a user 2GB data per day and the remaining benefits are similar to the Rs 155 JioPhone plan.

Reliance Jio also says these JioPhone plans come with complimentary access to Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema and so on.

Besides these All-in-one plans, the telco is also providing a Rs 153 recharge for JioPhone users that comes with 1.5GB data per day. As you can see, the JioPhone All-in-one plan of Rs 155 offers just 1GB data per day whereas the Rs 153 plan offers 1GB data per day. There are three more JioPhone plans priced at Rs 99, Rs 297 and Rs 594, offering the 0.5GB data per day for 28, 84 and 168 days validity.