BSNL to Again Offer Free SIM Card for Customers With FRC of More Than Rs 100

State-run BSNL has again introduced the free SIM card offer in Chennai and Tamil Nadu telecom circles. As part of this offer, BSNL is issuing free SIM card worth Rs 20 to all new customers, but the only condition is that the customer’s FRC value should be more than Rs 100. The offer is valid from January 8, 2021, to January 16, 2021, said BSNL in an official press release. On December 31, we reported that the free SIM card offer on BSNL network had been extended till January 31, 2021, which seems to be applicable in other circles keeping the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles aside. The BSNL free SIM card offer was introduced by the telco last year to push the subscribers to make at least Rs 100 recharge by waiving off the SIM card charges.

BSNL SIM Card Can Be Availed for Free Now

It is hereby conveyed that the issue of FREE SIM (Costing Rs 20/- only) to all new customers for activations whose FRC (First Recharge) is more than Rs 100/- is approved for the following 9 days (Nine days) from 08.01.2021 to 16.01.2021, said BSNL in the official release. The only condition customers need to satisfy is the first recharge value should be more than Rs 100.

BSNL new subscribers can avail the FRC 108 which offers benefits like 250 minutes per day, 1GB data per day and 500 SMSes per day for 45 days. Yes, you heard it right. The FRC 108 comes with 45 days of validity. BSNL revised this plan a few months ago to provide a highly competitive first recharge plan to the subscribers. Private telecom operators- Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are providing FRCs starting at Rs 97, but the benefits are not as impressive as BSNL’s FRC 108.

In other news, BSNL has introduced Republic Day 2021 offers. The telco has increased the validity of PV 1,999 by 21 days alongside offering extra validity of 72 days on PV 2,399. Starting today, the PV 1,999 from BSNL comes with 386 days validity, whereas the PV 2,399 offers 437 days of validity. Before this revision, the PV 2,399 was offering a whopping 600 days of validity. Besides these two revisions, BSNL also hiked the price of PV 186 to PV 199 and also said the STV 199 would be available at a slightly increased price of STV 201. The telco clearly seems to be in the process of hiking prepaid tariffs, although in a very small margin for now. Private telco Vodafone Idea also aiming at raising tariffs in the next few weeks to improve ARPU and financial situation.