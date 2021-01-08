BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs 2,399 Prepaid Plan, Offers 21 Days Extra Validity on PV 1,999

BSNL has made a couple of changes to its long-term prepaid plans of Rs 1,999 (PV 1,999) and Rs 2,399 (PV 2,399). While the PV 1,999 is getting an extra validity of 21 days, the PV 2,399 is getting a massive validity reduction. BSNL is increasing the validity of PV 1,999 on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day and Pongal festival. The PV 1,999 usually offers 365 days of validity, but the company is adding another 21 days validity taking the overall validity to 386 days. On the other hand, PV 2,399 is getting multiple revisions, but the major one is the validity reduction from 600 days to 365 days. As a limited period offer, the PV 2,399 will get another 72 days of extra validity, but the original validity of the plan is reduced to 365 days that is similar to PV 1,999.

BSNL PV 2,399: Revised Benefits Detailed

The PV 2,399 right now is offering 600 days of validity. But the telco is reducing the validity to 365 days. On the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, BSNL will provide an additional 72 days validity which takes the overall validity to 437 days. Do make a note that this is a promotional offer and will be valid only till January 31, 2021, starting from January 10. Starting February 1, the PV 2,399 will offer only 365 days of validity.

BSNL also revised the benefits offered by the PV 2,399. The plan will offer unlimited voice calling to any network within India without any FUP limit. Earlier, BSNL restricted the voice calls to 250 minutes per day. The unlimited voice calls can be made to even MTNL network in Mumbai and Delhi telecom circles. Also, the PV 2,399 now offers unlimited data that’s restricted at 3GB data per day, and the speeds will be reduced to 80 Kbps after that. Users also get 100 SMSes per day benefit.

Lastly, BSNL also added free Eros Now subscription and unlimited Personalised Ringback Tone benefits to the PV 2,399. Do make a note that the Eros Now subscription will be valid for the entire validity period.

BSNL PV 1,999 Now Offers 386 Days Validity

Moving onto the PV 1,999, BSNL has extended the validity by 21 days which takes the overall validity period to 386 days. The PV 1,999 offers the same 3GB data per day, unlimited voice calling to any network, 100 SMSes per day, free BSNL Tunes with unlimited song change option, Lokdhun content for two months and Eros Now subscription for 365 days. The total validity of these benefits will be 386 days. The Lokdhun content validity will be just 60 days from the date of recharge.

The offer will be valid from January 10 and it will end on January 31.