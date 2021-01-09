Bharti Airtel Prepaid Mobile Phone Plans With 1.5GB Daily Data Listed

Bharti Airtel is currently the second-largest telecom operator in India with around 330 million subscribers under its belt. Airtel dominated the subscriber addition market in September and October months of 2020 by adding more than double new customers than Reliance Jio. The Mukesh Ambani-led Jio always stands ahead of Airtel and Vodafone Idea in terms of prepaid offerings, but there’s no denying that Airtel also has some of the best prepaid plans in the industry. In fact, no other telecom operator can come close to Bharti Airtel when it comes to unique prepaid plans bundled with Amazon Prime subscription, ZEE5 Premium membership, Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership and free life insurance. Here are Bharti Airtel’s Prepaid Mobile Phone plans which come with 1.5GB data per day.

Bharti Airtel Rs 199 Prepaid Recharge for Select Users

Recently, we reported the revision of Rs 199 prepaid mobile phone recharge from Bharti Airtel. The Rs 199 plan usually offers 1GB data per day for 24 days, however, for select users, it is providing 1.5GB data per day for 28 days. That said, the Rs 199 plan revision is applicable only to select Bharti Airtel prepaid users. The plan also comes with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day benefits. For 1.5GB data benefit, check whether the offer is applicable on your mobile number or not from the company’s website/Airtel Thanks app.

Bharti Airtel Rs 249 Prepaid Recharge for All Users

The Rs 249 prepaid recharge from Bharti Airtel is the common go-to plan for every customer looking for 1.5GB data per day. It is applicable for all the Airtel prepaid users across the country and comes with 28 days validity. Airtel is also offering benefits like unlimited voice calling, 100 SMSes per day, Airtel Xstream App Premium subscription, free Hellotunes, Wynk Music membership with unlimited downloads option, free online courses via Shaw Academy and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

Bharti Airtel Rs 279 & 289 Prepaid Recharges for All Users

Bharti Airtel has a couple of prepaid plans priced at Rs 279 and Rs 289 which basically offers similar benefits as the Rs 249 recharge, albeit a unique benefit. Talking about the Rs 279 prepaid recharge, users get the same benefits as Rs 249 plan, but there’s an added advantage of Rs 4 lakh life insurance. Yes, Airtel is offering HDFC Life Insurance worth Rs 4 lakh, and there are no medical tests or paperwork to avail the insurance.

As for the Rs 289 prepaid mobile phone plan, it again offers similar benefits as Rs 249 plan but also bundles ZEE5 Premium subscription for one month.

Bharti Airtel Rs 399 Prepaid Recharge for All Users

The plans mentioned till now offer 28 days validity, so now let’s talk about Bharti Airtel Prepaid Mobile Phone 1.5GB daily data plans with more than 28 days validity. The Rs 399 prepaid recharge from Bharti Airtel offers a user 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMSes per day, Airtel Xstream Premium subscription, free Hellotunes, Wynk Music subscription and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag. The validity of the plan is 56 days from the date of recharge.

Bharti Airtel Rs 598 Prepaid Recharge for All Users

Last on the list is the Rs 598 prepaid mobile phone plan from Airtel. It has all the benefits of Rs 399 plan but comes with 84 days validity. So these are the 1.5GB daily data Prepaid Mobile Phone plans from Bharti Airtel available right now. Let us know in the comments section whether you are using any of the plans mentioned in this article.