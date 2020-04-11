Airtel Unique Prepaid Plans: Rs 179, Rs 279 and Rs 349 With Insurance and Amazon Prime Benefits

Highlights The Rs 179 and Rs 279 prepaid plans from Airtel come with up to Rs 4 lakh life insurance cover

The Rs 349 prepaid recharge offers Amazon Prime subscription for one month

Besides, all the three plans offer truly unlimited voice calling benefit

Bharti Airtel is not providing a vast number of prepaid plans like Vodafone Idea, but the telco surely has some unique offerings which make it a standout operator in the telecom industry. So far, we have seen operators providing additional benefits like OTT subscriptions and so on with postpaid plans, but Bharti Airtel changed that scenario. Such unique prepaid plans available on Airtel network right now are Rs 179, Rs 279 and Rs 349. The Rs 179 and Rs 279 prepaid plans come with life insurance cover, while the Rs 349 is the only prepaid offering from any telecom operator in the country to ship with Amazon Prime membership. BSNL has some prepaid plans which ship with Eros Now subscription, but it isn’t as popular as Amazon Prime in India.

Airtel Rs 349 Prepaid Plan: Amazon Prime Subscription at No Extra Cost

To recall, Bharti Airtel used to provide the same Amazon Prime membership with its prepaid plan of Rs 299. However, the price of the plan has been increased to Rs 349 now and it ships with benefits of 2GB data per day, truly unlimited calls, 100 SMSes per day and 28 days validity. Other benefits of the prepaid plan include Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 129 for one month at no extra cost, free Airtel Xstream app subscription, free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, free Online Courses from Shaw Academy and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag.

The Rs 349 prepaid recharge comes in really handy during the lockdown period as subscribers can avail free Amazon Prime membership without any separate subscription. Also, the 2GB daily data benefit should be enough for most people in India right now.

Airtel Rs 179 and Rs 279 Prepaid Plans: Up to Rs 4 Lakh Life Insurance Cover

Bharti Airtel introduced two prepaid plans of Rs 179 and Rs 279 with similar benefits as Rs 149 and Rs 249 plans, sans the life insurance cover. Airtel is offering Rs 2 lakh life insurance from Bharti AXA Life with the Rs 179 plan, while the Rs 279 plan offers a user Rs 4 lakh life insurance cover from HDFC Life Insurance.

Other benefits of the Rs 279 plan include 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calling to any network within India, 100 SMSes per day and 28 days validity. The Rs 179 plan ships with 2GB of data, unlimited calls, 300 SMSes and 28 days validity.

Besides, both the plans also offer free Hellotunes, Airtel Xstream App subscription and Wynk Music. The Rs 279 prepaid recharge also provides a user with Rs 150 cashback on FASTag and free online courses on Shaw Academy.

All the three plans are already available to subscribers of Bharti Airtel across the country. These are the three unique prepaid plans from Bharti Airtel which standout from the crowd. Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea are not providing any such prepaid plans to the subscribers right now. Both Jio and Vodafone Idea are currently concentrating on providing as many unlimited combo plans as possible.