iOS 14: Apple to Bring New Changes to the Way You Use App Store

Highlights iOS 14 to come with Clips API

Users can use apps without downloading them from the App Store

The app will appear on a card when you scan the QR code

Apple has time and again brought exciting innovations and methods to the way people go about using their smartphones. iOS 13, which came last year brought with itself a lot of improvements and new settings. One of the significant updates that Apple is going to bring with iOS 14 is in the way people download and use applications from the App Store. Earlier, when you had to check out an app, you would first download it and then use it further if the app met your expectations. But sometimes, you would delete the app because it didn’t deliver to your satisfaction. But not anymore, you don’t have to download apps anymore to see if you like them. You can try it directly from the App Store and download later as per your wish.

Parts of New Applications Can Be Explored With Scanning QR code

Whenever you scan the QR code of an app which is not downloaded in your iPhone or iPad, you will get to explore certain parts of it on your device without actually installing it. Based on that, you can decide whether you want to download the full app or not. There is a new API called Clips which will allow the app developers to provide to the users a part of the app with which the user can interact. After scanning the Clips API, which is in the QR code of the application, an interactive card will appear on the screen, which will allow you to interact with the app.

No Web Page Loading and Devices Eligible For iOS 14

Now, when a user who doesn’t have YouTube installed in his device clicks on a link of a video on YouTube, the link directly open in a web browser. But this will change now with the Clips API. Instead of opening the video on a web page, you will see it on a card that will appear on your screen after you click on the video link. Devices which are eligible for the upgrade of iOS 14 are – iPhone SE, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and iPhone 11 Pro.