Announcing TelecomTalk Forums: Learn, Share and Talk

It has been over a decade since the launch of TelecomTalk and the love towards the portal has been immense. During the initial years, the website was recognised as a ‘Blog’ that publishes reliable information. However, it was in 2017 when we decided to take things further and joined Google News programme. Since then, it has been roller coaster ride for the website, but we are proud to announce TelecomTalk has been recognised as a reliable source of information in the industry and the News stories we published were picked up by country’s top publications. But we are not stopping right here. Today, the team at TelecomTalk is excited to announce ‘TelecomTalk Forums‘ where readers can learn, share and talk everything related to telecom, tech, broadcasting and other industries.

TelecomTalk Forums: How Is It Different from the Website?

First of all, don’t assume this as an April Fool’s joke since we are announcing it in this month. Over the last few years, a lot of readers have been asking us to introduce a community section where the readers will have complete freedom to express their views on a topic. Well, we finally have the much-requested TelecomTalk Forums and it has gone live already to the public.

In these forums, a user will have to register themselves to post something. For instance, readers can create a thread for a query they have and the fellow readers or the admins will answer the query. In the website, it was tough for the readers to get their queries addressed via the comments section, but the Forums will solve that issue.

TelecomTalk Forums already have some published pages like Circle Specific Discussions (where users can talk about the happenings in their specific telecom circle), wireless carrier discussions, broadband, DTH & Cable, Mobile & Tablets and more.

This is a step forward to get more closer to our audience, and at the same time, we are giving them an opportunity to share their knowledge with fellow readers. And yes, all the stories which are published on TelecomTalk website will be visible under the ‘TelecomTalk- Rolling Stories’ section, so we suggest you to bookmark the new Forums tab itself.

As always, the team is fully open to suggestions on how to improve the Forums section as we were open to the website suggestions over the years. Hope you like the new idea and have a great probable final lockdown weekend.