Bharti Airtel Takes on Reliance Jio by Offering 1.5GB Daily Data With Rs 199 Plan

Bharti Airtel has started offering 1.5GB daily data with its Rs 199 prepaid recharge. While announcing the interconnect usage charges removal a couple of days ago, Reliance Jio said it has the best-prepaid plans in the industry alongside comparing them with those of Airtel and Vodafone Idea. Airtel’s Rs 199 prepaid recharge used to offer 1GB data per day for 24 days, however, the plan is now coming with 1.5GB daily data. Do make a note that the benefit is applicable only to select users. We have checked the offer availability on Airtel’s website and Airtel Thanks and it was applicable on two prepaid numbers in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana circle. We have checked for the offer availability in Karnataka telecom circle, and it was available only on select numbers.

Bharti Airtel Rs 199 Prepaid Recharge Revised for Select Users

For the unaware, Airtel’s Rs 199 prepaid plan is currently offering 1GB data per day for 24 days across the country. It is now providing 1.5GB data per day for 28 days in-line with Jio’s Rs 199 prepaid recharge. Notably, Bharti Airtel has a Rs 249 prepaid plan that generally offers 1.5GB data per day for 28 days which is why the Rs 199 plan is revised to only select users.

As you can see in the image, the Rs 199 prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel is offering 1.5GB data per day which totals to 42GB for 28 days, unlimited voice calling to any network within India and 100 SMSes per day. Additional benefits included with this recharge are free hello tunes, Wynk Music subscription with unlimited downloads and Airtel Xstream app subscription that has more than 350 Live TV channels.

The weird part is Airtel’s Rs 249 plan is also available for recharge on the mobile numbers for which the Rs 199 has been revised. The Rs 249 plan’s additional benefits also include Rs 100 FASTag cashback and Shaw Academy online courses for one year.

Between the Rs 199 and Rs 249 plans, Airtel has the Rs 219 pack that ships with 1GB data per day for 28 days.

It’ll be interesting to see how Jio reacts to this move from Airtel. Also, let us know in the comments section below whether the revised Rs 199 plan is available for your prepaid account.