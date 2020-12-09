Bharti Airtel Rs 199, Rs 149 and Rs 129 Prepaid Recharges: The Best Plans Under Rs 200?

Yesterday, we reported Vodafone Idea’s affordable prepaid plans under Rs 200. Similar to Vi, India’ second-largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel is also providing three prepaid plans under Rs 200, and they are Rs 129, Rs 149 and Rs 199. If we consider the top three private telcos, Airtel is the premium operator and we don’t get to see affordable plans from the telco very often. The Rs 149 prepaid recharge from Airtel was introduced exactly a year ago and it has been the go-to option for several users. Some Airtel users look for even cheaper plans while some of them look for plans with more data benefit under Rs 200. Continue reading to know more about the benefits offered by Airtel with the Rs 129, Rs 149 and Rs 199 prepaid plans.

Airtel Rs 129 Prepaid Recharge: Benefits Detailed

Starting with the Rs 129 prepaid plan, it offers unlimited voice calling to any network within India, 1GB of data benefit and 300 SMSes for 24 days. Unlike Reliance Jio which is capping the non-Jio voice calls, Airtel is offering truly unlimited voice calls without any daily or weekly FUP limit. On top of these benefits, Airtel users also get Airtel Xstream App subscription that allows them to watch more than 350 Live TV channels for free. Airtel is also providing Wynk Music and free Hellotunes benefits with the Rs 129 plan.

Airtel Rs 149 Prepaid Recharge: Benefits Detailed

Moving onto the Rs 149 recharge, it is the de-facto option for the customers looking for a plan with 28 days validity. It is a step up from the Rs 129 plan with benefits of 2GB of 4G data, unlimited voice calling and the same 300 SMSes. The validity of the plan is 28 days. Additional benefits with the plan include Airtel Xstream App subscription, free Hellotunes and Wynk Music subscription for free.

Airtel Rs 199 Prepaid Recharge: Benefits Detailed

The last plan on the list of Airtel recharges under Rs 200 is priced at Rs 199; It comes with unlimited voice calling, 1GB data per day and 100 SMSes per day for 24 days. Similar to the other prepaid plans, the telco is also offering Airtel Xstream App subscription, free Hellotunes and Wynk Music membership with unlimited music downloads for free.

As you can see, Airtel is not offering the Rs 148 prepaid plan like Vodafone Idea. If a customer is looking for a slightly better plan for just above Rs 200, there’s the Rs 219 pack which also offers 1GB data per day for 28 days.