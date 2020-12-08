Redmi 9 Power to Launch in India Soon, All You Should Know

Xiaomi is soon going to launch another new smartphone for the Indian market under its Redmi mobile brand. The new smartphone that is going to launch is assumed to be the Redmi 9 Power. A teaser was recently released by the Twitter profile of Redmi India saying ‘Power comes to those who seek it’, with the hashtag ‘PowerPacked’ at the end. This certainly hints that the company is soon going to launch the Redmi 9 Power for the Indian market. Read ahead to find out more about the device.

Redmi 9 Power Specifications (Expected)

The Redmi 9 Power is being speculated to be the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G which was unveiled in China last month. Much recently, the model number of the Redmi 9 Power also surfaced on the Google Play Console. The model number listed was M2010J19SI; which is also the model number of the Redmi Note 9 4G.

The device is expected to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The teaser released by Xiaomi and the microsite on the Mi India website shows that the Redmi 9 Power will come with a quad-camera setup and a super-powerful battery.

However, Xiaomi hasn’t confirmed the name of the device yet. The device on the teaser being the Redmi 9 Power is pure speculation. Adding to this, Xiaomi hasn’t even revealed the release date of the new device. But it is expected that the Chinese tech giant will launch the device in India on December 15.

The company is also going to launch a new QLED 4K TV for the Indian market around the same date. The Redmi 9 Power is expected to come in three different colour variants, namely Blue, Black, and Green colour option.

The device is expected to carry a 6,000mAh battery and get the support of 18W fast-charging technology. The Redmi 9 Power might be launched in two different variants with 4GB RAM being standard in both of them, and one might be with 64GB and the second with 128GB. Also, the device is expected to run on MIUI 12 out of the box.