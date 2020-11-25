Twitter ‘Blue Tick’ Verification Process to Resume from 2021, All to Know

Much recently, Twitter, one of the biggest social media platforms in the world announced that it will be resuming the process of account verification from early 2021 for its users. It will include a new public application process as well. The micro-blogging platform had earlier stopped this process as many of the users found the verification process to be confusing. Several users didn’t even understand what it meant for an account to be verified and what it meant for an account to be unverified. But now Twitter is bringing back the blue tick with much clearer insights into the verification process and which accounts can exactly become verified.

Twitter Verification Policy

Twitter is asking for the users to fill up a survey relating to the verified accounts. The company is covering many grounds through the survey and asking some really important questions. The blog shared by Twitter about its new verification policy suggests that their new policy will lay the foundation using which accounts can be verified in the future and also why some accounts will lose their verification badge.

Twitter clearly says that all the verified accounts are ‘notable’ accounts. Through its blog, Twitter said, “the blue verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic. To receive the blue badge, your account must be notable and active.”

The company has categorised the accounts on the platform into six types as per notability factor – 1. Government, 2. News, 3. Companies, brands, or non-profit organisations, 4. Entertainment, 5. Sports, and 6. Activists, Organisers, and other influential individuals.

Twitter will be actively taking public feedback on the verification process from November 24, 2020, until December 8, 2020. The company aims to come out with a final policy on December 17, 2020.

The micro-blogging platform is giving users multiple ways to authenticate their profile apart from receiving the blue badge. There are new account types and labels that people can use to identify themselves.