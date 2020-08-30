Dish TV Mega Entertainment Offer Brings Active Services for Just Rs 4 Per Month

Dish TV keeps on rolling out new offers for its customers. Just a few days back, the DTH operator announced the Onam 2020 offer which started from August 22 and ended on September 2, 2020. Later Dish TV confirmed that the offer will be available until September 30. But that’s not the only offer that the customers of Dish TV can benefit from at the moment. The DTH operator has announced another offer called ‘Dish TV Mega Entertainment Sale’. The offer is live on the website of the operator and it is available from August 28 to August 31.

Dish TV Mega Entertainment Offer

Dish TV Mega Entertainment offer is live at the moment. The offer allows customers to choose from a total of 20 Active services of Dish TV and get them at just Rs 4 for a month. There are different kinds of Active services that you can opt from.

Dish TV’s Active services are aimed at making you more active and enhancing your lifestyle. You can learn a variety of new skills and things and then try executing them. Normally, the customer of the DTH operator can get the service for just Rs 5.6 per day. But under the offer, it is Rs 4 for one month.

If you want to learn to cook, you can take the subscription for Cooking Active channel for just Rs 4 a month. If you want to get an Active channel or subscription for any of the Active services, all you need to do is give a missed call from your registered phone number to 1800-270-0283 and the service will be activated for you.

There are other entertainment Active channels as well. They aim to rejuvenate you by serving you with very entertaining content. There is Movies Active if you want to watch movies and then there is Comedy Active if you want to watch stand-up comedy or classic comedy shows. One thing to note is that a lot of entertaining Active channels of Dish TV are powered by Shemaroo so you can expect the quality of the content to be high.