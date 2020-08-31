Tata Sky Broadband Plans With Fixed Monthly Data Limit Start at Rs 790

Tata Sky very recently added a new broadband plan to its list of offerings. The plan comes under the fixed monthly data limit. The speciality of this plan is that it is the first one in the list of offerings from Tata Sky which comes with 300 Mbps speed. None of the other plans from Tata Sky in the fixed monthly data category come with this sort of speed. Until now, the maximum speed that was offered to the customers opting for the fixed monthly data plans was 100 Mbps. So there are a total of five plans under the Tata Sky broadband plans with monthly FUP (fair usage policy), let’s take a look at all of them.

Tata Sky Broadband Plans With Fixed Data Limit for 1 Month

People initially tend to go for monthly plans most of the time to check the service of the ISP (internet service provider). The cheapest plan comes for Rs 790 and offers 50 Mbps speed to the customers with a total of 150GB data. Then there are four other plans of Rs 950, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,050, and Rs 1,470. The Rs 950 monthly plan comes with 250GB data at 100 Mbps speed and the Rs 1,000 plan which is just Rs 50 more comes with 500GB data at 50 Mbps. So one plan offers more data and the other offers more speed. Coming to the last two plans, Rs 1,050 plan comes with 500GB data at 100 Mbps speed and the Rs 1,470 plan offers 500GB data at 300 Mbps. All of the plans come with a free router, data rollover benefit, and safe custody. But there is no special offer with either of these plans and there will be installation charges applied as well.

Tata Sky Broadband Plans With Fixed Data Limit for 3, 6, and 12 Months

Starting with the three months plan, the first one is of Rs 2,250. It offers 150GB data every month at 50 Mbps. The Second one comes for Rs 2,700 and offers 250GB data monthly at 100 Mbps. Then there is the Rs 2,850 broadband plan which is perfect for someone who wants more data every month since it comes with 500GB data every month at 50 Mbps speed. Lastly, there are Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,200 plans. Both these plans offer the same amount of monthly data, which is 500GB but the Rs 3,000 broadband plan offers 100 Mbps speed and the Rs 4,200 plan offers 300 Mbps speed. There is no special discount with quarterly broadband plans from Tata Sky.

As for half-yearly and yearly broadband plans, the company gives a discount to the customers. All the six months plans come with a 10% discount and the yearly plans get a discount of 15%. Here are all the six months plans you can choose from — Rs 4,050 (150GB monthly data at 50 Mbps), Rs 4,860 (250GB monthly data at 100 Mbps), Rs 5,130 (500GB monthly data at 50 Mbps), Rs 5,400 (500GB monthly data at 100 Mbps), and Rs 7,560 (500GB monthly data at 300 Mbps).

All the Tata Sky Broadband plans with fixed monthly data for a year are mentioned ahead – Rs 7,650 (150GB monthly data at 50 Mbps), Rs 9,180 (250GB monthly data at 100 Mbps), Rs 9,690 (500GB monthly data at 50 Mbps), Rs 10,200 (500GB monthly data at 100 Mbps), and Rs 14,280 (500GB monthly data at 100 Mbps).

What is different with all the quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly plans is the benefits. While there is a discount on the 6 months and 12 months plans, there are more benefits to all of these long-term plans. All of these plans come with the benefit of free installation which the monthly plans don’t. Apart from that, there is free router, data rollover facility, and safe custody available as well.