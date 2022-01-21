Half-Yearly High-Speed Broadband Plans from Jio, Tata Sky, BSNL and More

Broadband connectivity has become a necessity ever since the pandemic has arrived, be it for working from home, online learning or running businesses. While a lot of users may stick to the monthly broadband plans offered by the Internet Service Providers (ISPs), there can also be a section of users who want to go for broadband plans with longer validity. For such scenarios, many ISPs offer broadband plans with six months of validity that could help customers save some cost or receive some additional benefits. Mentioned below are a few of the select high-speed half-yearly broadband plans offered by ISPs such as Jio, BSNL, Tata Sky and more with benefits that come along.

Broadband Plans with Six-Month Validity

The first plan on the list is in fact a bestselling plan from Jio. JioFiber offers a 150 Mbps broadband plan at a cost of Rs 5,994 for six months. However, the users receive a long-term plan benefit as the actual validity of the plan is 180 days + 15 days extra at no additional cost. With this plan from JioFiber, users receive a symmetrical upload and download speed of 150 Mbps. Moreover, the plan from JioFiber comes with subscriptions to 14 OTT platforms and two Jio applications. The OTT subscriptions include the likes of Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more.

Moving on to the next is a plan from government-owned telecommunications company BSNL which under Bharat Fibre Broadband provides only one half-yearly plan. Users can get access to the ‘Fibre Premium Plus Half Yearly’ plan from the telco that offers an internet speed of 200 Mbps at a cost of Rs 7,024 for a validity period of six months. The mentioned price is exclusive of GST and the plan comes with a FUP limit of 3300GB or 3.3TB. Beyond the data limit, users can enjoy an internet speed of 15 Mbps and the ‘Fibre Premium Plus Half Yearly’’ plan also offers a 90% discount of up to Rs 500 on rent on the first bill.

Next on the list is a plan from Tata Sky Broadband. India’s one of the most prominent service provider Tata Sky Broadband offers a half-yearly subscription offer with all its broadband plans. Tata Sky is one of the key players in the market and has always been coming up with plans according to the need of the user. Users can get the 200 Mbps plan from Tata Sky Broadband at a price tag of Rs 5,550 for six months. The plan actually helps users save about Rs 1,350 in comparison to what they would have paid monthly. The 200 Mbps plan from Tata Sky Broadband is actually cheaper but doesn’t offer any added benefit such as subscriptions to OTT platforms.

Talking about the half-yearly plans, India’s rising internet service provider Excitel offers broadband connectivity at only three speeds. All three plans come with six-month validity. Users can get either the 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps or 300 Mbps plan from Excitel for a price tag of Rs 490, Rs 545 and Rs 600 respectively. The mentioned prices are for a monthly basis and GST is not included. Moreover, the plans from Excitel are truly unlimited and no FUP data limit is levied upon.

Last on the list is a broadband plan offered by You Broadband. The ISP is powered by Vodafone Idea and offers its services in select 18 cities of India. The telco offers a broadband plan with a speed of 200 Mbps for a price tag of Rs 6,372 with a validity period of 190 days. The price of the pack is inclusive of GST and the FUP data levied on the plan is 3.5TB or 3500GB. The mentioned plan is based on the city of Chennai and might differ a bit across the country.