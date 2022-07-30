You Broadband 40 Mbps Plan Compared to Airtel’s Same Offering

Fibre broadband ISPs (Internet Service Providers) have seen solid growth since the time the pandemic came. Because of the pandemic, people working from their homes relied on fibre internet connections for plenty of data and sufficient speed. Two major ISPs in India right now, You Broadband and Airtel Xstream Fiber, offer a similar kind of plan. Of course, it can be pretty confusing for you if you have to decide between the two. Thus, we have broken down the two plans in a simple manner to help understand which is better.

Airtel Xstream Fiber 40 Mbps Plan

The Airtel Xstream Fiber's 40 Mbps plan comes for Rs 499. This is the entry-level plan offered by Airtel. If you are alone in your home or are just two people with basic internet needs, then this plan is more than sufficient for you. With this Airtel plan, users will get 3.3TB of monthly data, which is also more than what anyone can really consume with 40 Mbps speed. The plan is available with different validities. Users get access to Airtel Thanks benefits under which they get access to Airtel Xstream Premium, Apollo 24 | 7 Circle, FASTag and Wynk Music. The company also offers a fixed line for voice calls. Note that the final bill will include taxes.

You Broadband 40 Mbps Plan

You Broadband's 40 Mbps plan comes for Rs 400 per month. The taxes will be applicable extra. This plan is Rs 100 cheaper than what Airtel is offering its 40 Mbps plan for. There is a FUP (fair usage policy) limit of 3.5TB, which is also more than what Airtel is offering. You can get a fixed-line connection from You Broadband as well for making calls. But there are no additional benefits like the ones you get from Airtel Xstream Fiber.

Verdict

You Broadband's 40 Mbps plan is way more affordable than Airtel's same plan. There is more data as well, which, to be honest, is not really a big difference maker. But one drawback with You Broadband is that it is not available everywhere.