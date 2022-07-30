United States also Kicks Off 5G Spectrum Auction for Mid-Band Airwaves

Mid-band airwaves are pretty important in any part of the world when it comes to offering 5SG services. With the mod-band spectrum, telcos can deliver decent coverage and speeds with 5G. In simple words, the mid-band spectrum is the sweet spot for 5G airwaves that any telco can get today. In India, the 5G spectrum auction is already going on, and today, the fifth day of bidding is happening. But on Friday, even the United States (US) kicked off its 5G spectrum auction for the mid-band airwaves. The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is conducting this spectrum auction to boost the presence of 5G in the country.

FCC Focusing on Rural Areas with this Spectrum Auction

According to a Reuters report, this spectrum auction will have 8000 county-based licenses in the 2.5 GHz spectrum band. Most of the airwaves available for this auction is for rural parts of the country. FCC wants to ensure that the coverage gap with 5G can be reduced as fast as possible. It is worth noting that in 2021, Congress approved $42.5 billion for Commerce Department grants to expand physical broadband deployment in backward places of the country where high-speed internet access is missing. This is a great initiative because 5G networks in rural areas would mean that everyone in the country would be able to take benefit from the digital economy in the same manner.