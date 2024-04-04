DoT Reschedules Spectrum Auction to June 6

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The date for the mock auction has been pushed ahead to June 3. It is worth noting that this would be the first time that DoT will be publishing an auction catalogue for live auction.

Highlights

  • The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has rescheduled the spectrum auction to June 6, 2024.
  • Earlier, when the NIA (Notice Inviting Application) was released, the date for spectrum auctions was set for May 20, 2024.
  • The new date has been set as June 6, 2024. 

Follow Us

dot reschedules spectrum auction to june 6

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has rescheduled the spectrum auction to June 6, 2024. Earlier, when the NIA (Notice Inviting Application) was released, the date for spectrum auctions was set for May 20, 2024. However, given the fact there are general elections during that time, the DoT has decided to postpone the date. The new date has been set as June 6, 2024.




The date for the mock auction has been pushed ahead to June 3. It is worth noting that this would be the first time that DoT will be publishing an auction catalogue for live auction. Also, this time, the telcos won't have to submit bank guarantees or performance bank guarantees because the same was removed through the relief measures announced by the government for the telecom sector.

Read More - Spectrum Auction 2024: DoT Excludes 700 MHz Frequency Band

The government has decided to not include the 700 MHz band in this auction. This means, for the foreseeable future, it will only be Reliance Jio that will hold access to the 700 MHz frequencies for providing connectivity services to customers.

In the upcoming spectrum auction, telcos are expected to show limited participation. They invested plenty in the previous auctions and this time, they only want airwaves in circles where their existing frequencies will expire shortly. There will be minimum rollout obligations for the 5G spectrum, but Jio and Airtel won't have to worry about that since they have already met it.

Read More - Spectrum Auction 2024: Minimum Rollout Obligation for 5G Spectrum

Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Adani Data Networks are the companies that have not yet met the minimum 5G rollout obligations set by the Department of Telecommunications. Vi has asked for more time from DoT to meet the obligations. The telecom department has the power to penalise Vi for not meeting the rollout obligations, but given the precarious cash situation of the telco, DoT has softened its outlook.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

mani :

I'm a bit concerned about this, if multiple ports is leading to call drops/disconnects as the call routes through multiple…

12.36 Million SIM Porting Requests Came in Jan 2024

mani :

Recently airtel also expanded its footprint near my place by adding one tower... @srikapardhi please cover this in your next…

REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Vadodara District of Gujarat

Shivraj Roy :

from 2018 to 2024 i myself have ported 10 times the longest i have stayed with 1 operator was Airtel…

12.36 Million SIM Porting Requests Came in Jan 2024

Shivraj Roy :

im no longer excited to know of how good india is doing in speedtest ranks ,we have something really really…

India Ranked 14th for Fastest Median 5G Download Speeds: Report

Faraz :

Does Bharti Hexacom provide Airtel 5G services in N.E and Rajasthan Or Both are offering 5G seperately ? Who bought…

Bharti Hexacom IPO Set for April 3, TCIL to Sell…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments