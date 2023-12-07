India’s Next Spectrum Auction to Take Place in Early 2024: Details

Reported by Tanuja K 0

For FY23, one spectrum auction was held in the summer of 2022. The government had decided to hold one spectrum auction every year, but for FY24, none have been held so far.

Highlights

  • One spectrum auction is expected to be conducted before the end of FY24. 
  • The reserve price of the spectrum bands offered in the previous auctions is expected to stay the same.
  • Telcos aren't expected to spend a lot of money in the upcoming spectrum auction.

Follow Us

india next spectrum auction to take

The Indian government didn't hold any spectrum auctions in the calendar year 2023. However, as per reports online, there will be one in early 2024. CNBC Awaaz is saying that the next round of spectrum auctions will take place in January, while a Business Standard report suggests it will happen in late February. Well, the government has officially not said anything, so nothing is confirmed yet. However, one spectrum auction is expected to be conducted before the end of FY24.




Read More - How Many 5G BTS Did India Have at the End of Nov 2023

For FY23, one spectrum auction was held in the summer of 2022. The government had decided to hold one spectrum auction every year, but for FY24, none have been held so far. CNBC Awaaz said that the government is not planning to include the 600 MHz spectrum, while Business Standard said that the govt is planning to offer the 600 MHz band as well. Both reports look very contrasting to each other. However, both talk about a spectrum auction expected to take place in early 2024.

The reserve price of the spectrum bands offered in the previous auctions is expected to stay the same. Telcos aren't expected to spend a lot of money in the upcoming spectrum auction. All the telecom players will look to acquire spectrum in LSAs (licensed service areas) where they will soon have their existing spectrum expiring.

Read More - Banned Calling Number Codes: Govt Pushing to Curb Cybercrime

Airtel's CEO and MD, Gopal Vittal, already clarified that Airtel will spend significantly less money on the next spectrum auction compared to the previous one. The telco isn't focused on getting the 700 MHz band and would only look to renew airwaves. As for the case of Vodafone Idea (Vi), the telecom operator is yet to utilise the 5G spectrum bought during the last auction. Jio is also expected to follow the same strategy as Airtel as it doesn't really require a lot of airwaves in the near future.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Krishn :

What is the use of data in BSNL network?

BSNL Value Long-Term Data Vouchers with 2GB of Daily Data

Rohit Yadav :

Hi Tanay, Could you please explain or let us know the new masts concepts and how are they different from…

Telefonica Germany to Test Fast 5G for Rail Passengers

Rohit Yadav :

Hi Tanay, Can you please let us know the meaning of new masts concets and how they are different from…

Telefonica Germany to Test Fast 5G for Rail Passengers

shivraj roy :

It would be better if all telecos let every operator use there towers for the time of the disaster Atleast…

Airtel Ensures Uninterrupted Connectivity Amid Cyclone Michaung

Krishn :

Cheaper yearly unlimited voice call option available at market.

Vodafone Idea Value Prepaid Plan with 180 Days Validity

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments