CTI Towers Acquires 525 Towers from Conterra Networks



CTI Towers announced this week that it has acquired rights to 525 towers from Conterra Ultra Broadband Holdings, an independent fiber bandwidth provider in the United States. The company said these towers are located in Louisiana, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, and California.

CTI Towers' Growing Portfolio

Following this transaction, CTI Towers now owns, manages, and/or markets over 1800 towers throughout the United States. Additionally, this acquisition reportedly strengthens CTI Towers' geographical footprint within Texas and in parts of Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and California.

"As we continue to execute upon our expansion strategy, adding towers located in these key areas of the US will allow us to better serve our carrier clients and their end customers," said CTI Towers.

Strategic Expansion Moves

Founded in 2011 with an investment from Comcast Ventures, CTI Towers, based in Cary, North Carolina, was acquired by Palistar in 2020. In November last year (2022), CTI Towers expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of 180 towers located across 14 states from Uniti Group. Currently, the company has assets in 48 states of the United States.