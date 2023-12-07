CTI Towers Acquires 525 Towers from Conterra Networks

Reported by Srikapardhi

CTI Towers has acquired the rights to 525 towers from Conterra Networks, expanding its portfolio to over 1,800 towers and strengthening its presence in key US markets.

Highlights

  • CTI Towers expands with 525-tower acquisition from Conterra.
  • Geographical footprint strengthened in Texas, California, and more.
  • CTI Towers now owns, manages, or markets over 1,800 towers.

CTI Towers announced this week that it has acquired rights to 525 towers from Conterra Ultra Broadband Holdings, an independent fiber bandwidth provider in the United States. The company said these towers are located in Louisiana, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, and California.

Also Read: Ooredoo, Zain and TASC Towers to Create Tower Company in MENA Region




CTI Towers' Growing Portfolio

Following this transaction, CTI Towers now owns, manages, and/or markets over 1800 towers throughout the United States. Additionally, this acquisition reportedly strengthens CTI Towers' geographical footprint within Texas and in parts of Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and California.

"As we continue to execute upon our expansion strategy, adding towers located in these key areas of the US will allow us to better serve our carrier clients and their end customers," said CTI Towers.

Also Read: Mitratel Acquires 803 Towers and 967 Km of Fiber Infrastructure, Expanding Presence in Indonesia

Strategic Expansion Moves

Founded in 2011 with an investment from Comcast Ventures, CTI Towers, based in Cary, North Carolina, was acquired by Palistar in 2020. In November last year (2022), CTI Towers expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of 180 towers located across 14 states from Uniti Group. Currently, the company has assets in 48 states of the United States.

