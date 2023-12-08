Best 40 Mbps Broadband Plans in India Right Now

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom company, offers one of the best 40 Mbps broadband plans in India. The company offers its services PAN-India and its 40 Mbps plan costs Rs 499 per month.

Highlights

  • There are many internet service providers (ISPs) in India that offer a 40 Mbps broadband plan to customers.
  • These plans are good for people who want basic internet usage and don't have a lot of devices to connect to their home's Wi-Fi network.
  • The 40 Mbps broadband plans are cheaper than other high-speed plans and also provide plenty of data to the customers if they are purchasing a fiber internet plan

Follow Us

best 40 mbps broadband plans in india

There are many internet service providers (ISPs) in India that offer a 40 Mbps broadband plan to customers. These plans are good for people who want basic internet usage and don't have a lot of devices to connect to their home's Wi-Fi network. The 40 Mbps broadband plans are cheaper than other high-speed plans and also provide plenty of data to the customers if they are purchasing a fiber internet plan. Today, we are going to take a look at the top 40 Mbps broadband plans available for citizens in India.




Read More - Best 100 Mbps Fiber Broadband Plans in India

BSNL 40 Mbps Broadband Plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom company, offers one of the best 40 Mbps broadband plans in India. The company offers its services PAN-India and its 40 Mbps plan costs Rs 499 per month. The plan comes with a free fixed-line voice calling connection (the instrument has to be purchased by the customer separately). There's an FUP (fair usage policy) limit of 3.3TB per month. After consuming the FUP data, the speed drops to 4 Mbps.

Read More - BSNL Fiber Broadband Plans Under Rs 1000 with Disney+ Hotstar

ACT 40 Mbps Broadband Plan

If you are in Bengaluru, then you can enjoy the ACT Basic plan from ACT Fibernet which comes for a monthly price of Rs 549. The speed offered by the plan is 40 Mbps and users get 500GB of FUP data for the month after which the speed reduces to 2 Mbps. There are no additional benefits bundled by the plan.

Airtel 40 Mbps Broadband Plan

Bharti Airtel's 40 Mbps broadband plan is the company's entry-level plan. It costs Rs 499 per month and users get 3.3TB of high-speed data per month with the plan. There's a free fixed-line voice calling connection. Again, the instrument has to be sourced by the customer separately for the voice-calling connection, Airtel doesn't cover that. There are two additional benefits - Apollo 24|7 Circle and Wynk Music, both of which can be claimed through the Airtel Thanks app.

Alliance 40 Mbps Broadband Plan

Alliance Broadband is mainly known for offering fibernet broadband internet services in Kolkata. The company also offers services outside of Kolkata, but only in select regions. It also has a 40 Mbps plan, called Launcher. This plan is currently available in Kolkata and costs Rs 425 per month. The data offered by this plan is unlimited, but there's no fixed-line voice calling connection. Further, there are additional benefits of Hungama Play and Live TV.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Can Jio use 50 MHz single block of n40 all together for 5G if they buy another 10 MHz ?…

India's Next Spectrum Auction to Take Place in Early 2024:…

Krishn :

What is the use of data in BSNL network?

BSNL Value Long-Term Data Vouchers with 2GB of Daily Data

Rohit Yadav :

Hi Tanay, Could you please explain or let us know the new masts concepts and how are they different from…

Telefonica Germany to Test Fast 5G for Rail Passengers

Rohit Yadav :

Hi Tanay, Can you please let us know the meaning of new masts concets and how they are different from…

Telefonica Germany to Test Fast 5G for Rail Passengers

shivraj roy :

It would be better if all telecos let every operator use there towers for the time of the disaster Atleast…

Airtel Ensures Uninterrupted Connectivity Amid Cyclone Michaung

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments