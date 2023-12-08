Best 40 Mbps Broadband Plans in India Right Now

There are many internet service providers (ISPs) in India that offer a 40 Mbps broadband plan to customers. These plans are good for people who want basic internet usage and don't have a lot of devices to connect to their home's Wi-Fi network. The 40 Mbps broadband plans are cheaper than other high-speed plans and also provide plenty of data to the customers if they are purchasing a fiber internet plan. Today, we are going to take a look at the top 40 Mbps broadband plans available for citizens in India.









Read More - Best 100 Mbps Fiber Broadband Plans in India

BSNL 40 Mbps Broadband Plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom company, offers one of the best 40 Mbps broadband plans in India. The company offers its services PAN-India and its 40 Mbps plan costs Rs 499 per month. The plan comes with a free fixed-line voice calling connection (the instrument has to be purchased by the customer separately). There's an FUP (fair usage policy) limit of 3.3TB per month. After consuming the FUP data, the speed drops to 4 Mbps.

Read More - BSNL Fiber Broadband Plans Under Rs 1000 with Disney+ Hotstar

ACT 40 Mbps Broadband Plan

If you are in Bengaluru, then you can enjoy the ACT Basic plan from ACT Fibernet which comes for a monthly price of Rs 549. The speed offered by the plan is 40 Mbps and users get 500GB of FUP data for the month after which the speed reduces to 2 Mbps. There are no additional benefits bundled by the plan.

Airtel 40 Mbps Broadband Plan

Bharti Airtel's 40 Mbps broadband plan is the company's entry-level plan. It costs Rs 499 per month and users get 3.3TB of high-speed data per month with the plan. There's a free fixed-line voice calling connection. Again, the instrument has to be sourced by the customer separately for the voice-calling connection, Airtel doesn't cover that. There are two additional benefits - Apollo 24|7 Circle and Wynk Music, both of which can be claimed through the Airtel Thanks app.

Alliance 40 Mbps Broadband Plan

Alliance Broadband is mainly known for offering fibernet broadband internet services in Kolkata. The company also offers services outside of Kolkata, but only in select regions. It also has a 40 Mbps plan, called Launcher. This plan is currently available in Kolkata and costs Rs 425 per month. The data offered by this plan is unlimited, but there's no fixed-line voice calling connection. Further, there are additional benefits of Hungama Play and Live TV.